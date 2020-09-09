A medical writer is the person that can be the one who writes the medical data that effectively and clearly describe research results, product use, and other medical information.

The medical writing market is anticipated to grow due to increase in expiration of patents, and rise in research and regulatory services. Moreover, increasing demand for regulatory paperwork in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Cactus Communications

2. Certara

3. Covance

4. Freyr Solutions

5. Inclin Inc.

6. Parexel International Corporation

7. Quanticate

8. SIRO Clinpharm Private Limited

9. Synchrogenix

10. Triology Writing & Consultancy GmbH

The medical writing market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type the market is segmented as clinical writing, regulatory writing, scientific writing and others. On the basis of application the market is categorized as medical journalism, medical education, medico marketing and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and contract research organizations (CROs).

