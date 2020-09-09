E-waste or electronic waste is the discarded electronic or electrical devices and equipment. An electronic/electrical device reaches to the recycle stage due to end of its life cycle, new innovations in technology, or owing to the changing expectations of the consumers. The reduced life span of electrical, electronic and consumer electronic devices (mobile phones, TVs, computers, fridges, washing machines, and others) has already led to a significant amount of e-waste being generated and it is increasing exponentially. The increasing desire of people for adopting newer and technologically advanced devices has led to generation of tons of e-waste across the globe. These products contain materials having high value, at the same time, they can lead to environmental pollution if incinerated or land filled.

There are many factors driving the e-waste management market globally. The continuous innovations in electronics and electrical industries along with the migration from analog to digital technologies have led to tremendous increase in the e-waste being generated, thereby fueling the global e-waste management market. Furthermore, the awareness about harmful effects caused by e-waste materials to environment and health of living beings has significantly contributed to growth of e-waste management market worldwide. In addition, the requirement to recycle and reuse the valuable substances/minerals present in electrical and electronic devices is another factor bolstering the global e-waste management market. The global e-waste management market is further strengthened owing to a number of government rules being implemented for the regulation, reuse and recycling of e-waste.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Aurubis AG

Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

Boliden AB

Stena Technoworld AB

Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.

Sims Metal Management Ltd.

MBA Polymers, Inc.

Umicore S.A.

Tetronics Ltd.

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

The “Global E-waste Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of E-waste Management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global E-waste Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-waste Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global e-waste management market has been segmented based on recycler type into glass recycler, plastic recycler, metal recycler, and printed circuit board (PCB) recycler. Furthermore, the market is classified on the basis of material recovery as metal, plastic, and glass including others. In addition, the global e-waste management market has been segmented based on source type into household appliances (washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, etc.), entertainment & consumer electronics, and IT & telecommunication (computers, phones, printers, etc.).

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting E-waste Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global E-waste Management Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global E-waste Management market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall E-waste Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the E-waste Management Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the E-waste Management Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of E-waste Management Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global E-waste Management Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

