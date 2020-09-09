Antifouling Agent Market Forecast 2020-2026 research report is a professional and in-depth research on the current state of the Antifouling Agent Industry. This report presents in-intensity insight of Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross, Gross Margin, Cost, CAGR, Market Size and Market Shares for topmost prime key manufactures ( PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun, Hempel, Advance Marine Coating, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint ). Beside, this Antifouling Agent industry report firstly introduced the Antifouling Agent basics: Definitions, Applications, Classifications, and Antifouling Agent Market Overview; manufacturing processes; product specifications; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Scope of Antifouling Agent Market: The antifouling agent utilizes its strong osmotic action, does not form a film on the surface layer, penetrates into the internal micropores, and forms a nanoscopic spherical crystalline curing layer, which can excellently prevent the entry of various water pollutants without affecting the color of the substrate. And permeability, to avoid the substrate caused by moisture retention inside the substrate lesions; dust and pollution can only float on the substrate surface, easy to clean. Waterproof and anti-fouling protection agent has strong penetration and plays a full protective role on the ground of buildings.

Fouling damages the body of the ship and decreases maneuverability which further leads to safety hazards. Therefore, coating shipping vessels with antifouling agents enhances not only the strength but also the overall performance of the vessels. These agents improve vessel performance by inhibiting the growth of sub-aquatic organisms on the underwater surfaces of the same. Commercial ships are generally coated with synthetic chemical compound paints. These chemical paints have adverse environmental effects. Rising ecological concerns are fuelling the need for biologically derived eco-friendly antifouling options. These may provide biomimetic and natural antifouling coatings. Biomimetics are expected to spur newer innovations in non-toxic options.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) antifouling agent market size was valued at more than USD 22 million in 2017 and is anticipated to increase further due to increase in capital expenditure for the offshore vessels development in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Angola.Europe antifouling agent market demand was above 6 kilo tons in 2017. Countries including the UK and Italy where high penetration of yacht manufacturers is noted is likely to be among the key factors to drive the demand in the region.U.S. antifouling agent market size witnessed demand of more than 3 kilo tons in 2017 and is projected to observe significant growth over the forecast period. Increase in unconventional sources production such as tight oil and shale gas in Canada and the U.S. is expected to favorably impact the industry.

Global Antifouling Agent market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antifouling Agent.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Antifouling Agent market for each application, including-

⟴ Shipping Vessels

⟴ Drilling Rigs & Production Platform

⟴ Gas & Oil

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⟴ Organotin Compounds

⟴ Biocides

⟴ Copper

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Antifouling Agent market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

