Butadiene Derivatives Market Forecast 2020-2026 research report is a professional and in-depth research on the current state of the Butadiene Derivatives Industry. This report presents in-intensity insight of Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross, Gross Margin, Cost, CAGR, Market Size and Market Shares for topmost prime key manufactures ( Shell, DowDuPont, LyondellBasell Industries, CNPC, BASF, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Exxon Mobil, Braskem, Eni, TPC Group ). Beside, this Butadiene Derivatives industry report firstly introduced the Butadiene Derivatives basics: Definitions, Applications, Classifications, and Butadiene Derivatives Market Overview; manufacturing processes; product specifications; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Target Audience of Butadiene Derivatives Market: Suppliers, Channel Partners, Production Companies, Market Consultants, Marketing Authorities, Research Institutions, Subject Matter Experts, Financial Institutions, Government Authorities.

Scope of Butadiene Derivatives Market: Butadiene is a highly reactive colorless gas, obtained as a byproduct of the production of ethylene or propylene by selective distillation of gas oil stream. It can be liquefied below -4.0°C and can be easily polymerized in the presence of oxygen. It is easily soluble in alcohol and ether but insoluble in water. Butadiene derivatives are copolymers produced from reacting butadiene and styrene and/or acrylonitrile, which include Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), and others.

Global Butadiene Derivatives market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Butadiene Derivatives.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Butadiene Derivatives market for each application, including-

⟴ Tires and Rubber

⟴ Adhesives

⟴ Paints and Coatings

⟴ Footwear

⟴ Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⟴ Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

⟴ Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

⟴ Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR)

⟴ Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Butadiene Derivatives market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

