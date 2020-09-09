VR content creators will focus on areas such as films, video, ecommerce, healthcare, gaming, and social media. Lower prices and new launches in 2020 are expected to encourage growth. VR is adding significant value to defence industry, particularly when training staff to work in hazardous locations. VR enables trainees to undertake virtual simulated practice in order to gain real-world experience in individual and collective training.

– VR is entering its second generation, which is expected to have greater appeal to consumers and enterprises compared to the previous generation. VR technology has evolved significantly over the past five years, with improvements on both the hardware and software side. However, issues such as latency, nausea, high prices, and underdeveloped ecosystems have been obstacles to widespread adoption.

– VR companies are increasingly using AI and cloud technologies to develop stronger ecosystems, while the arrival of 5G promises to address the latency and nausea issues. In this section, we look at the size and impact of the VR theme and how we think it will develop over the next decade.

– Military forces are shifting their focus to flexible training solutions in the area of advanced distributed simulation, wherein live training is combined with constructive and virtual simulation by networking.

– VR can help military personnel to visualize and practice scenarios and combat tactics in a more engaging, repeatable, coachable, and safe way. Militaries can use VR in a variety of ways to tackle different situations and focus on different strengths. Some of the most common uses of VR in the military include the virtual boot camp, flight simulation, battlefield simulation, medic training, and vehicle simulation.

– Armed forces can also use virtual reality in medical treatment, recruitment processes, and pre-fabrication simulation of system and platform design.

– Major armed forces across the globe incrementally invest in VR training capabilities and consider on-the-field applications. Concerns remain regarding the growing cyber-exposure of military forces, reinforced by VR/AR and going hand-in-hand with the importance of the cybersecurity domain for 21st century armed forces, but few would deny that VR/AR will be a determining factor in the future of warfare.

