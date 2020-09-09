Mexico foodservice Market Report provides extensive insight and analysis of the Mexican Foodservice market over the next five years (2019-2024) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

In 2019, Mexico foodservice profit sector was valued at MXN1.57 trillion (US$79.5 billion), making it the second-largest Latin American market behind only Brazil. Overall sales value across the sector grew at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2014 and 2019, however, the market is forecast to shrink, at a CAGR of -2.2% over the next five years (2019 – 2024).

– In recent years both transactions and outlets have seen moderate growth with CAGRs of 2.5% and 1.7% respectively. Outlet growth has been rising due to increased investment in infrastructure by the Mexican government during the review period

– In 2020, owing to the rapid progression of COVID-19 pandemic, government limits on the number of customers permitted in restaurants and bars, affecting the sales of food and beverages.

– Mexicos economy operated below its potential in 2019 due to uncertainty around government policies, under usage of the national budget, tight monetary conditions, and a slowdown in global manufacturing. The countrys economy deteriorated in early 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19, which is expected to shrink the nations economic output during the year.

