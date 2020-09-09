Artificial Intelligence is the ability of a digital computer or a robot to do things commonly done by intelligent beings. It is used with developing systems which have the human intellectual process like reasoning, learning from experience, discovering meaning. To provide better healthcare to patients, artificial intelligence in medicine is the next big thing.AI can store and process large amounts of data and convert that information into system tools.AI infuses the healthcare system with new insights, which make life a lot easier for humans.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065126

End User/Technology

Python is used for making AI for a wide range of uses like General AI, Machine Learning,Natural Language Processing and Neural Networks.There are 10 most demanded AI technologies.They are Natural Language Generation-used to produce text from large data set.Speech Recognition is used to convert human speech into actionable data of the computer.Virtual agents like chatbots and smart home system are being widely usedMachine Learning Platforms to deploy models.

Market Dynamics

The growing patient pool,adoption of cloud computing and government initiatives favouring AI.Label problem,deployment problem and fear around regulation are three main issues when incorporating AI in medicine. There are instances where, the AI is unable to detect the correct course of life-saving treatment, although such a treatment would have been deployed, had a human been in charge. With the aid of deep learning, efforts are going on to get insights from large volumes of data and put them to practical use.

Market segmentation

Based on technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Image Processing

Speech Recognition

Based on geography

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of The World

Based onApplication

Government and Defence

Therapeutics

Research and Development

Others

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific artificial intelligence market is to grow at a CAGR of 46% from 2016 to 2022.The two biggest economies-China and India are growing very fast.Coupled with the rise in income of middle-class and affordable internet via smartphones, they are embracing AI in medicine. In the US,GE and Nvidia have joined hands to accelerate the use of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market.

Nuance communications have also opened a medical imaging with AI called Nuance AI Marketplace for Diagnostic Imaging. A majority of GCC countries are willing to replace doctors with AI and robots. Clinical workforce shortage and Tech savvy young population are the reasons for this change.

Key Players

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

Baidu

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065126

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609