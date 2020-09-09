Targeted Protein Degradation Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of more than 30% till 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Targeted Protein Degradation Market: Focus on Therapeutics and Technology Platforms (based on Degronimids, ENDTACs, Epichaperome Inhibitors, Hydrophobic Tags, IMiDs, LYTACs, Molecular Glues, PHOTACs, PROTACs, Protein Homeostatic Modulators, SARDs, SERDs, SNIPERs, and Specific BET and DUB Inhibitors), 2020-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

More than 85 small molecule protein degraders are currently being evaluated for the treatment of various disease indications; in addition, there are 25+ technology platforms available for use in therapy development efforts

The pipeline features a variety of candidate drugs that target a wide range of disease-causing / associated proteins; majority of the existing drug candidates are designed for administration via non-invasive routes

Although start-ups and mid-sized firms are spearheading the innovation, several big pharmaceutical companies are also engaged in this domain

Close to 5,500 patients were estimated to have been enrolled in clinical trials worldwide, evaluating a number of relevant pre-marketing end points across various phases of development

A number of prominent scientists from renowned universities have emerged as key opinion leaders, owing to their active involvement in clinical development efforts

Published scientific literature indicates that both industry and academic players have made equal contributions to the innovation in this field; the major focus of such studies is presently on PROTACs

Foreseeing a lucrative future, several private and public investors have invested over USD 3.5 billion across close to 100 instances of funding since 2014

The increasing interest in this field is also reflected in recent partnership activity; most of these deals are focused on novel technology platforms, involving the active participation of both international and indigenous companies

Short term opportunity in this market is likely to be driven by licensing activity, depending on the capability of novel technologies to meet protein degrader design and development needs

As multiple mid-late stage drug candidates are approved for marketing, the long term opportunity is likely to be distributed across different types of protein degraders, target therapeutic areas and various global regions

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/protein-degradation-market/289.html

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Context and Background

Concept of Protein Homeostasis

Discovery of the Ubiquitin Proteasome System Ubiquitin: Structure and Function Fundamentals of the UPS Components of the UPS

Key Steps Involved in the UPS Ubiquitination: The First Step Proteasomal Degradation: The Second Step

Therapeutic Applications of the UPS

Advantages and Challenges Associated with Ubiquitin Enzyme Inhibitors

Targeted Protein Degradation: Enhancing Ubiquitination to Degrade Undruggable Targets Brief History of Targeted Protein Degradation

Types of Protein Degraders Selective Hormone Receptor Degraders (SHRDs) Immumodulatory Imide Drugs (IMiDs) PROTACs Other Chimeras (ENDTACs, LYTACs and PHOTACs) Endosome Targeting Chimeras (ENDTACs) Lysozyme targeting chimeras (LYTACs) Specific and Nongenetic Inhibitor-of-Apoptosis Proteins (IAP)-dependent Protein Erasers (SNIPERS) Hydrophobic Tag Molecular Glues DUB Inhibitors

Growth Drivers and Roadblocks CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies: Development Pipeline Analysis by Type of Protein Degrader Analysis by Phase of Development Analysis by Therapeutic Area Analysis by Target Indication Analysis by Type of Target Enzyme Analysis by Type of Target Protein Analysis by Type of Therapy Analysis by Route of Administration

Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies: List of Research Tools / Key Technology Platforms

Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies: Developer Landscape Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Size of Company Analysis by Type of Protein Degrader



COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

Developers with Clinical Candidates Radius Health Company Overview Targeted Protein Degradation-based Drug Portfolio Product Description: Elacestrant Recent Developments and Future Outlook Celgene Company Overview Financial Information Targeted Protein Degradation-based Drug Portfolio Avadomide (CC-122) Iberdomide (CC-220) Recent Developments and Future Outlook Sanofi Genzyme Company Overview Financial Information Targeted Protein Degradation-based Drug Portfolio Product Description: SAR439859 Recent Developments and Future Outlook Developers with Preclinical / Early-stage Clinical Candidates Arvinas Captor Therapeutics Genentech Kymera Therapeutics Mission Therapeutics Progenra Zenopharm



CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Scope and Methodology

Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies: List of Clinical Trials Analysis by Trial Registration Year Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials Geographical Analysis by Enrolled Patient Population Analysis by Type of Protein Degrader Analysis by Phase of Development Analysis by Study Design Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials Analysis by Trial Focus Analysis by Therapeutic Area Analysis by Clinical Endpoints



KOL ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Scope and Methodology

Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies: List of Principal Investigators Involved in Clinical Trials Analysis by Type of Organization Analysis by Designation Geographical Distribution Analysis by Therapeutic Focus Analysis by Phase of Development and Type of Degrader

Prominent Key Opinion Leaders

KOL Benchmarking: Roots Analysis versus Third Party Scoring (ResearchGate Score)

Most Active Key Opinion Leaders KOL Profile (Hagop Youssoufian) KOL Profile (Patricia LoRusso) KOL Profile (Johann De Bono) KOL Profile (John N Nemunaitis) KOL Profile (Robert Morgan) KOL Profile (Edward O’Mara)



PUBLICATION ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Scope and Methodology

Targeted Protein Degradation-Based Therapeutics and Technologies: Recent Publications Analysis by Year of Publication Analysis by Study Objective Emerging Focus Areas Analysis by Type of Protein Degrader Analysis by Target Protein Analysis by Target Enzyme Analysis by Target Indication Analysis by Type of Publisher Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Publications Leading Players: Geographical Analysis by Number of Publications Key Journals: Analysis by Number of Publications



FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Types of Funding

Targeted Protein Degradation: Funding and Investment Analysis Analysis by Number of Funding Instances Analysis by Amount Invested Analysis by Type of Funding Analysis by Number of Funding Instances and Amount Invested across Different Protein Degraders Analysis by Number of Funding Instances and Amount Invested across Different Therapeutic Areas Analysis by Amount Invested across Different Protein Degradation Technology Platforms Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances Geographical Analysis by Amount Invested

Concluding Remarks

PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS Chapter Overview Partnership Models Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies: Recent Collaborations and Partnerships Analysis by Year of Partnership Analysis by Type of Partnership Analysis by Type of Protein Degrader Analysis by Therapeutic Area Analysis by Different Protein Degradation Technology Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships Geographical Analysis Most Active Players: Regional Analysis by Number of Partnerships Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements



MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

Overall Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market by Upfront Payments, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market by Milestone Payments, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market: Distribution by Type of Protein Degrader Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Degronimids, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for PROTACs, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for SARDs / SERDs, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Specific BET and DUB Inhibitors, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Other Protein Degraders, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Neurodegenerative Disorders, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Oncological Disorders, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Other Therapeutic Areas, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market: Distribution by Route of Administration Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Oral Route, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Intravenous Route, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market for Other Routes, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market: Distribution by Geography Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market in North America, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market in Europe, 2020-2030 Targeted Protein Degradation-based Therapeutics and Technologies Market in Asia-Pacific, 2020-2030 EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS CONCLUDING REMARKS Chapter Overview Key Takeaways APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



