Subcutaneous drug delivery, given the use of tailored formulation development solutions, has brought about a paradigm shift in at-home healthcare, enabling users to administer (life-saving) medications without having to rely on medical professionals

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled “Subcutaneous Biologics, Technologies and Drug Delivery Systems, 2020-2030” report to its list of offerings.

The report provides a detailed study on the current market landscape and future potential of biologics designed for subcutaneous administration. In addition, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the formulation technologies and drug delivery systems (focusing on large volume wearable injectors, autoinjectors, pen injectors, needle-free injectors, drug reconstitution systems, prefilled syringes and implants) that enable subcutaneous delivery of the biologic drugs. Amongst other elements, the report features the following:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of commercially available and clinical-stage biologics that are designed for delivery via the subcutaneous route

A case study on leading subcutaneous biologics (in terms of revenues generated), featuring details on mechanism of action, development history, annual sales, technology platform (if available), and a comparison of their intravenous and subcutaneous formulations (if applicable).

An assessment of the various subcutaneous formulation technologies along with information on developers, type of pharmacological molecule, route of administration, mechanisms of action and primary advantage(s).

An insightful three-dimensional comparison of the subcutaneous formulation technology developers, based on pipeline strength, supplier power of the developer and primary advantages offered by their respective technologies.

Elaborate profiles of key technology developers, featuring a brief overview of the company, its technology portfolio, product portfolio, financial information (if available), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of collaborations and partnership agreements inked by the subcutaneous formulation technology developers since 2011

An in-depth review of the most advanced and popular subcutaneous drug delivery systems, including large volume wearable injectors, autoinjectors, pen injectors, needle-free injectors, drug reconstitution systems, prefilled syringes and implants

A comprehensive product competitiveness analysis of subcutaneous large volume wearable injectors, subcutaneous autoinjectors, subcutaneous needle-free injectors and pre-filled syringes

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, under a comprehensive SWOT framework

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below):

Market Segments

Phase of development

Approved

Pre-registration & Phase III

Phase II & Phase II/III

Type of molecule

Cell and gene therapies

Monoclonal antibodies

Proteins

Peptides (recombinant)

Vaccines

Others

Target therapeutic area

Autoimmune disorders

Blood disorders

Bone disorders

Genetic disorders

Metabolic disorders

Neurological disorders

Oncological disorders

Respiratory disorders

Others

Type of drug delivery system

Large volume wearable injectors

Autoinjectors

Prefilled syringes

Needle-free injectors

Drug reconstitution systems

Revenues from licensing deals

Upfront payments

Milestone payments

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies

Deborah Bitterfield (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lindy Biosciences)

Matthew Young (Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oval Medical Technologies)

Steve Prestrelski (Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Xeris Pharmaceuticals), Hong Qi (Vice President, Product Development, Xeris Pharmaceuticals) and Scott Coleman (Senior Scientist, Formulation, Xeris Pharmaceuticals)

David Daily (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, DALI Medical Devices)

Michael Reilly (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Excelse Bio)

Poonam R Velagaleti (Co-Founder, i-novion)

Michael Hooven (Chief Executive Officer, Enable Injections)

Frederic Ors (Chief Executive Officer, Immunovaccine Technologies)

Patrick Anquetil (Chief Executive Officer, Portal Instruments)

Menachem Zucker (Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical)

Tiffany H. Burke (Director, Global Communications, West Pharmaceutical Services) and Graham Reynolds (Vice President and General Manager, Global Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services)

David Heuzé (Communication Leader, MedinCell)

Key companies covered in the report

Adocia

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Arecor

Alteogen

Ascendis Pharma

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Camurus

Creative BioMart

Creative Biolabs

DURECT

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Halozyme Therapeutics

MedinCell

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Serina Therapeutics

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/subcutaneous-biologics-delivery/314.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]