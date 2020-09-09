Outsourcing the manufacturing of labels is a popular trend among medical device developers, enabling such companies to leverage the advanced capabilities of CMOs, while focusing on the core aspects of product development

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Medical Device Labels Technology Market, 2019-2030” report to its list of offerings.

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of companies offering manufacturing services for medical device labels. The study also features detailed analysis and an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of companies offering manufacturing services for medical device labels.

A detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the key value drivers of such deals inked between 2014 and 2019 (till June).

A detailed acquisition target analysis, which takes into consideration the historical trend of activity of top acquirers, providing a means for industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.

An industry-wide benchmark analysis, highlighting the key focus areas of small, mid-sized and large companies.

A detailed business portfolio analysis based on the 9-box attractiveness and competitiveness (AC) matrix framework, highlighting the current market attractiveness and competitive strength of different printing technologies used by label manufacturers.

An elaborate discussion on the various guidelines established by major regulatory bodies, governing medical device labelling-related practices and product approval, across different countries.

Elaborate profiles of key players that claim to have a diverse range of capabilities for the manufacturing of different types of labels for medical devices.

A discussion on important industry-specific trends, key market drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework.

A review of the various upcoming opportunities and anticipated future trends related to medical device label manufacturing that are expected to influence the evolution of this industry over the coming years.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Get Detailed Analysis of this Research Reports at: Medical Device Labels Technology Market, 2019-2030

Type of labels

Glue applied labels

Pressure sensitive labels

In mould labels

Shrink sleeve labels

Other labels

Type of material

Plastic labels

Paper labels

Other material labels

Application type

Monitoring and diagnostic equipment labels

Disposable consumables labels

Therapeutic equipment labels

Device class

Class I medical devices

Class II medical devices

Class III medical devices

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Key companies covered in the report

Avery Dennison

Faubel

Huhtamaki

Iwata Label

Labeltape

Matform

Maverick Label

Mondi Group

Multi-Color

OPM Group

Resource Label Group

Schreiner Group

Steven Label

Topflight

WS Packaging

For more info visit: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/medical-device-labels-manufacturing-market-2019-2030/272.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector.

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]