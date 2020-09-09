Liquid biopsies have emerged as a versatile diagnostic solution, especially for cases when conventional (invasive) diagnostic tests are inconclusive or when the clinical condition is related to an organ that is not amenable to biopsy access

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Liquid Biopsy and Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market, 2019-2030: Focus on Circulating Tumor Markers such as CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, Exosomes and Other Biomarkers.”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of this approach over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the non-invasive cancer diagnostics market.

An analysis of the various partnerships pertaining to non-invasive cancer diagnostics, which have been established between 2016 and 2019.

An analysis of the investments made in companies engaged in the development of non-invasive cancer diagnostics.

An analysis of the initiatives of big pharma players.

A detailed acquisition target analysis.

Elaborate profiles of the key players engaged in this domain.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Market Segments

Type of Tumor Marker

ctDNA

cfDNA

CTCs

Exosomes

Others

Application

Diagnosis / Early Diagnosis

Patient Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring

Target Cancer Indication

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Melanoma

Gastric Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others

End Users

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Key companies covered in the report:

Amoy Diagnostics

DiaCarta

HaploX Biotechnology

NeoGenomics

QIAGEN

Swift Biosciences

Sysmex Inostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/liquid-biopsy-and-nicd-market/279.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]