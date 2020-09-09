Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR 25% by 2030

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market: Focus on Technological Solutions (Cell Orchestration Platforms, Enterprise Manufacturing Systems, Inventory Management Systems, Laboratory Information Management Systems, Logistics Management Systems, Patient Management Systems, Quality Management Systems, Tracking & Tracing Systems, and Other Software), 2019-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

To order this 510+ page report, which features 185+ figures and 400+ tables, please visit this link

Key Market Insights

Presently, over 160 innovative, software-enabled systems are being used to efficiently manage and streamline various aspects of the complex supply chain of cell and advanced therapies

Company involved in this domain are putting in significant efforts to develop advanced software solutions and also differentiate their offerings, from those of other industry players, in order to maintain a competitive edge

North America is the major hub of innovation in this field, serving as the base for companies of all sizes, which are primarily engaged in developing cloud-based solutions for diverse applications

The cell and advanced therapies market is characterized by an elaborate value chain, involving a multitude of processes and several stakeholders, each having a discrete set of priorities and requirements

Increase in partnership activity reflects the growing interest of stakeholders in this industry; over 50% of reported deals were established to deploy software solutions for enhancing visibility and supply chain performance

An analysis of recent activity on Twitter reveals the increasing interest and ongoing efforts of industry stakeholders in providing needle-to-needle traceability and supply chain orchestration solutions

Given their cost saving potential across different processes and operations, we expect the cell and advanced therapy supply chain solutions market to grow at an annualized rate of around 25% over the next decade

In the mid-long term, the projected opportunity is anticipated to be well distributed across various global regions, different end uses / applications and mode of deployment of various proprietary software solutions

For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/cell-therapies-supply-chain/260.html

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Context and Background

An Introduction to Cell and Advanced Therapies Classification of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Current Market Landscape

Overview of Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Donor Eligibility and Selection Sample Collection Manufacturing Logistics Patient Verification and Treatment Challenges Associated with the Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Process Standardization Packaging and Shipping Qualification Validation of Storage Containers Process Qualification Chain of Custody Documentation Demand Forecastin Software Solutions for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Enterprise Manufacturing System Laboratory Information Management System Inventory Management System Quality Management System Logistics Management System Patient Management System Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments System Supply Chain Orchestration Platfor Growth Drivers and Roadblocks Recent Developments and Upcoming Trends Blockchain Technology Internet of Things Augmented Reality Big Data Analytics Artificial Intelligence



CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Overall Market Landscape Analysis by Type of Software Solution Analysis by Key Specification and Benefits Offered Analysis by Application Analysis by Mode of Deployment Analysis by Scale of Management Analysis by Regulatory Certifications / Accreditations Analysis by End User

Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Developer Landscape Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Support Services Offered Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Software Solutions



COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Methodology

Assumptions and Key Input Parameters

Competitiveness Analysis: Software Solution Providers COP Developers EMS Developers IMS Developers LIMS Developers LMS Developers PMS Developers QMS Developers TTS Developers



CELL AND ADVANCED THERAPIES SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT: COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

Brooks Life Sciences Company Overview Supply Chain Management Software Solution Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Cryoport Company Overview Financial Information Supply Chain Management Software Solution Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

MasterControl Company Overview Supply Chain Management Software Solution Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

SAP Company Overview Supply Chain Management Software Solution Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Savsu Technologies Company Overview Financial Information Supply Chain Management Software Solution Portfolio Recent Development and Future Outlook

TraceLink Company Overview Financial Information Supply Chain Management Software Solution Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook



SUPPLY CHAIN ORCHESTRATION PLATFORM: EMERGING TRENDS AND KEY PLAYERS Chapter Overview

Supply Chain Orchestration Platforms Key Functions of Supply Chain Orchestration Platforms Advantages of Supply Chain Orchestration Platforms Supply Chain Orchestration Platform Implementation Strategies Building the Required Foundation Incorporating an Appropriate Scheduling System Integration with Core Systems / Processe Supply Chain Orchestration Platform: Social Media Trends Scope and Methodology Historical Trends in Volume of Tweets Popular Keyword Key Industry Players Be The Match BioTherapies® Company Overview Financial Information MatchSource®: Software Description Recent Developments and Future Outloo Clarkston Consulting Company Overview Cell Therapy Orchestration Platform: Software Description Recent Developments and Future Outloo Haemonetics Company Overview Financial Information EdgeCell®: Software Description Recent Developments and Future Outlook Hypertrust Patient Data Care Company Overview Hypertrust X-Chain: Software Description Recent Developments and Future Outloo Lykan Bioscience Company Overview Unnamed Software: Software Description Recent Developments and Future Outlook MAK-SYSTEM Company Overview C.S.: Software Description Recent Developments and Future Outlook sedApta Company Overview S.A.: Software Description Recent Developments and Future Outlook Stafa Cellular Therapy Company Overview Stafa Cellular Therapy Lab: Software Description Recent Developments and Future Outlook Title 21 Health Solutions Company Overview Cell Therapy Software: Software Description Recent Developments and Future Outlook TrakCel Company Overview Financial Information Cell Orchestration Platform: Software Description Recent Developments and Future Outlook Vineti Company Overview Financial Information Personalized Therapy Management Platform: Software Description Recent Developments and Future Outlook



FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS Chapter Overview

Types of Funding

Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Funding and Investment Analysis Analysis by Number of Funding Instances Analysis by Amount Invested Analysis by Type of Funding Analysis by Number of Funding Instances and Amount Invested across Different Software Solutions Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances Most Active Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances Geographical Analysis by Amount Invested

Concluding Remarks PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS Chapter Overview

Partnership Models

Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Recent Collaborations and Partnerships Analysis by Year of Partnership Analysis by Type of Partnership Partner’s Focus Area Analysis by Partner’s Focus Area Analysis by Type of Platform and Partner’s Focus Area Analysis by Type of Partnership Model and Partner’s Focus Area Software Solution Analysis Analysis by Type of Software Solutions Analysis by Type of Platform and Partnership Model Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships Geographical Analysis Most Active Players Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements SUPPLY CHAIN UTILIZATION USE CASES Chapter Overview Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Recent Platform Utilization Use Cases Analysis by Year of Utilization Analysis by Type of Partner Most Active Users: Distribution by Number of Platform Utilization Instances Geographical Distribution of Users



Analysis by Type of Software Solution

Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Platform Utilization Agreements

Most Active Players: Regional Analysis by Number of Platform Utilization Agreements Regional Distribution by Type of Software Solutions Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

STAKEHOLDER NEEDS ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Needs of Different Stakeholders Comparison of Stakeholder Needs COST SAVINGS ANALYSIS Chapter Overview Key Assumptions and Methodology Overall Cost Saving Potential of Supply Chain Management Software Solutions, 2019-2030 Cost Saving Potential in Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030 Cost Saving Potential in Manufacturing, 2019-2030 Cost Saving Potential in Logistics, 2019-2030 Cost Saving Potential in Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up, 2019-2030 MARKET FORECAST Chapter Overview Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market, 2019-2030 Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Application Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030 Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for, Manufacturing, 2019-2030 Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for, Logistics, 2019-2030 Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up, 2019-2030 Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by End User Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Biobanks, 2019-2030 Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Cell Therapy Labs / Commercial Organizations, 2019-2030 Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Hospitals / Medical Centers, 2019-2030 Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Research Institutes, 2019-2030 Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Type of Software Solution Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management, 2019-2030 Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management, 2019-2030 Inventory Management Systems Market for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management, 2019-2030 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management, 2019-2030 Logistics Management Systems Market for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management, 2019-2030 Patient Management Systems Market for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management, 2019-2030 Quality Management Systems Market for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management, 2019-2030 Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Mode of Deployment Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market for Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market for On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030 Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market for Clinical Therapies, 2019-2030 Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market for Commercial Therapies, 2019-2030 Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Geography Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market in North America, 2019-2030 Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market in Europe, 2019-2030 Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific, 2019-2030 Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market in Rest of the World, 2019-2030 Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Application, Type of Software Solution and Mode of Deployment Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030 Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030 Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Sample Collection and Processing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Sample Collection and Processing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030 Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030 Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030



Inventory Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030 Inventory Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Inventory Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030

Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030

Logistics Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030 Logistics Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Logistics Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030

Patient Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030 Patient Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Patient Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030

Quality Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing, 2019-2030 Quality Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Quality Management Systems Market for Sample Collection and Processing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030

Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030 Cell Orchestration Platforms Systems Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030 Cell Orchestration Platforms Systems Market for Manufacturing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Cell Orchestration Platforms Systems Market for Manufacturing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030 Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030 Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Manufacturing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Manufacturing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030 Inventory Management Systems Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030 Inventory Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Inventory Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030



Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030

Logistics Management Systems Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030 Logistics Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Logistics Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030

Patient Management Systems Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030 Patient Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Patient Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030

Quality Management Systems Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030 Quality Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Quality Management Systems Market for Manufacturing: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030

Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Logistics, 2019-2030 Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Logistics, 2019-2030 Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Logistics: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Logistics: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030 Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Logistics, 2019-2030 Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Logistics: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Enterprise Manufacturing Systems Market for Logistics: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030 Inventory Management Systems Market for Logistics, 2019-2030 Inventory Management Systems Market for Logistics: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Inventory Management Systems Market for Logistics: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Logistics, 2019-2030 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Logistics: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Laboratory Information Management Systems Market for Logistics: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030 Logistics Management Systems Market for Logistics, 2019-2030 Logistics Management Systems Market for Logistics: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Logistics Management Systems Market for Logistics: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030



Patient Management Systems Market for Logistics, 2019-2030 Patient Management Systems Market for Logistics: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Patient Management Systems Market for Logistics: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030

Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up, 2019-2030 Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up, 2019-2030 Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Cell Orchestration Platforms Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030 Inventory Management Systems Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up, 2019-2030 Inventory Management Systems Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Inventory Management Systems Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030 Patient Management Systems Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up, 2019-2030 Patient Management Systems Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up: Cloud-based Solutions, 2019-2030 Patient Management Systems Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up: On-premises Solutions, 2019-2030 EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS Chapter Overview Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Bryan Poltilove, Former General Manager, Cell and Gene Therapy Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Jacqueline Barry, Chief Clinical Officer McKesson Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Divya Iyer, Senior Director, Corporate Strategy and Business Development, and Jill Maddux, Director, Cell and Gene Therapy Product Strategy TrakCel Company Snapshot Interview Transcript: Martin Lamb, Former Chief Business Officer CONCLUDING REMARKS Chapter Overview Key Takeaways APPENDIX 1: LIST OF ADDITIONAL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS APPENDIX 2: TABULATED DATA APPENDIX 3: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]