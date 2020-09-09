Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market is estimated to be worth USD 12.5 billion in 2030

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Next Generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Stimulators Market, 2020-2030.”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapies over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of drug developers engaged in the development of next generation immune checkpoint modulators.

A detailed analysis of more than 590 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of next generation immune checkpoint inhibitors and stimulators.

Detailed profiles of developers of next generation immune checkpoint modulators (shortlisted on the basis of the number of pipeline products).

An in-depth analysis of more than 490 grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in next generation immune checkpoint therapy-related projects.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain, in the recent past.

A competitiveness analysis of biological targets, featuring insightful pictorial summaries and representations.

An analysis of the initiatives of big biopharma players engaged in this domain.

Read Detailed Analysis: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/immune-checkpoint-inhibitors/303.html

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Target Disease Indication

Breast Cancer

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Colorectal Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Lung Cancer

Lupus Nephritis

Melanoma

Multiple Myeloma

Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome

Others

Target Immune Checkpoint

B7-H3

CD38

CD40

CD47

Others

Mechanism of Action

Inhibitory

Stimulatory

Therapeutic Modality

Monoclonal Antibody

Small Molecule

Type of Therapy

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

Route of Administration

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Others

Key Geographical Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World

Key companies covered in the report

Bristol Myers Squibb

GlaxoSmithKline

Incyte

Novartis

Trillium Therapeutics

For more information, please click on the following link:

