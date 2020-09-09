Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Continuous Manufacturing Market (Small Molecules and Biologics), 2020 – 2030.”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities for companies with capabilities in continuous manufacturing (both innovator companies with in-house expertise and contract manufacturers). It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of companies with capabilities for continuous manufacturing

Elaborate profiles of some of the key contract manufacturers active in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market

An analysis of the various partnerships related to continuous manufacturing, which have been established since 2013

An analysis of the expansions related to continuous manufacturing, which have been established since 2013

An estimate of the global, continuous manufacturing capacity, based on the capacities of various industry stakeholders (as available on their respective company websites).

A study of the various grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in projects related to continuous manufacturing, between 2014 and 2019

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to continuous manufacturing till 2019

Initiatives taken by the leading pharmaceutical companies (in terms of revenues), covering both partnered as well as in-house projects.

A review of the companies offering modular facilities / modular cleanrooms

A case study of the companies offering technologies / equipment

A case study on the roadmap for the adoption of continuous manufacturing technique

Read Detailed Analysis: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/continuous-manufacturing/308.html

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Purpose of Manufacturing

In-House

Contract service

Scale of Operation

Commercial

Preclinical / Clinical

Type of Continuous Manufacturing Related Service

API Manufacturing

End Product manufacturing

Type of Drug Molecule

Biologic

Small Molecule

Type of dosage form

Solid

Liquid

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Transcripts of interviews held with the following senior level representatives of stakeholder companies

Andrea Adamo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zaiput Flow technologies

Bayan Takizawa, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, CONTINUUS Pharmaceuticals

Nick Thomson, Senior Director Chemical Research and Development, Pfizer

Himanshu Gadgil, Director and Chief Scientific Officer, Enzene Biosciences

Eric Fang, Chief Scientific Officer, Snapdragon Chemistry)

Ian Houson, Technical Project Manager, Continuous Manufacturing and Crystallization, University of Strathclyde

Key companies covered in the report

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Almac

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Cambrex

CordonPharma

Hovione

Kaneka

Lonza

Patheon

SK biotek

WuXi AppTec

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/continuous-manufacturing/308.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]