Industrial Baking Ovens Market: Introduction

Owing to the evolution in technology and changing habits of people, the food industry has undergone tremendous changes, i.e. in terms of variety of foods as well as the equipment being used to bake food items. Ovens plays a critical role in the food industry. These days, people are more inclined towards ready-made foods and thus, the demand for industrial ovens is increasing day by day. Industrial baking ovens are heated chambers used for a variety of applications, including industrial applications, such as curing, baking and drying. Industrial ovens can be used for small as well as large volume applications, in continuity or in batches. Industrial ovens come in a variety of sizes, configurations and range. Industrial ovens are used for various applications, such as food production, chemical processing, etc. Industrial ovens also find applications in the electronic industry.

Industrial Baking Ovens Market: Dynamics

These days, professional life has taken the forefront and thus, most people do not get the time to cook food at their homes. Consequently, people are becoming more and more dependent on baked foods, such as breads, pizza, buns, etc. This particular factor will drive the demand for industrial baking ovens during the forecast period. Also, rise in demand for local & professional outlets (burgers, pizza, etc.) in various small and big cities is supporting the growth of the industrial baking ovens market.

However, these days, people are becoming increasingly conscious about their health and thus, are getting inclined towards healthy food items and substituting their normal diet with healthy options (oats, fruits, etc.). This factor will hamper the demand for industrial baking ovens during the forecast period. Also, in India, the baking industry faces immense challenges as most of the people do not prefer bakery foods as they are not a healthy option. Seminars are being conducted across the globe to educate people about healthy diets. Additionally, the requirement for skilled labor to operate these systems would also hamper the demand in the industrial baking ovens market.

Industrial Baking Ovens Market: Trend/ Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the industrial baking ovens market is divided into seven main regions –Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA (Middle East and Africa), Japan and Asia Pacific excluding Japan. According to estimates, the bakery industry in Europe is fragmented as there are many bakery oven manufacturers in the region. Most of the baking oven manufacturing companies are concentrated in France, Germany and Italy. APEJ is another important market as people in these region consume more baked foods at homes. However, there is already a high number of APEJ players operating in this market, making the market nearly saturated and highly competitive.

North America is estimated to grow with significant CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to the fact that Americans prefer to eat outside more than eating at home. It has been observed that the US adults have been constantly reducing consuming food from home supply and spend little time on cooking. Also, day to day busy schedule of people is changing the food habits of individuals. The availability of more and more healthy options in bakeries will spur the demand for industrial baking ovens in India.

Industrial Baking Ovens Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the Industrial Baking Ovens market can be segmented into:

Tunnel Ovens

Tray Ovens

High Temperature Ovens

Meter Wide Tunnel Ovens

Others

On the basis of function, the Industrial Baking Ovens market can be segmented into:

Directly Heated (by fuel)

Indirectly Heated (by heater or firebox)

On the basis of size, the Industrial Baking Ovens market can be segmented into:

Small

Medium

Large

Industrial Baking Ovens Market: Market Participants

