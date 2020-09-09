Centralized Heating Systems Market: Introduction

In the cold winter months of the year, with the rain, snow and wind outside, it is wonderful to relax inside a warm premise. The central heating systems are used to make the premises/offices comfortable inside in these seasons. Central heating system makes the whole internal premises of a building warm from one point to number of rooms. The whole system is called as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) when they are combined with more systems to control the building temperature. The heat is delivered in one place, such as basement/furnace room or mechanical room in large buildings. The heat is distributed throughout the building and forced through pipes. Since the Second World War (in temperate zones), most detached housing have installed central heating systems.

According to estimates, cooling and heating of a building and an industry accounts for more than half of the EU’s energy consumption and much of it is wasted. Therefore (in 2016), the EU proposed a strategy to make cooling and heating more efficient and sustainable as a priority. These kinds of the strategies would help country to save their renewable source of energy for the future.

Centralized Heating Systems Market: Dynamics

The demand for central heating system is high in countries located in low temperate zones such as Switzerland, London, New Zealand and many others. Even in temperate regions such as Georgia, heating is a necessity in the winter months. Also, seasonal variation in most of the countries where half-/one-fourth in a year, people face savior cold would also drive the demand for centralized heating systems. Moreover, rise in number of commercial space (especially offices) will also drive the demand for centralized heating systems.

However, long length of the secondary pipework, which can lead to heat losses coupled with high cost of this system, would altogether hamper the demand for centralized heating systems. Also, some of the regions are putting stringent restrictions on the energy consumed by these systems, which will restraint the demand for centralized heating systems.

Centralized Heating Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Most of the homes in U.S. use either a heat pump, a boiler, or a furnace for central heating. Central heating system are usually powered by gas or electricity and less commonly by heating oil, wood or coal in some regions. Although, electricity is the most expensive is the most expensive energy commodity in U.S. households, making it the least economic options. However, gas heating are very common in the UK. A gas fuelled heating system will likely to be cheaper in the long run.

The global centralized heating systems market is segmented into the seven main regions such as: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), MEA (Middle East and Africa) and Japan. As of 2016, the growth in developed regions such as North America, Western Europe and Japan will be driven by increasing demand from low temperate zones.

Centralized Heating Systems Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the centralized heating systems market can be segmented into:

Personal Use (Residential)

Commercial Offices

Manufacturing Plant

Others

On the basis of source of heating, the centralized heating systems market can be segmented into:

Oil Heating

Gas Heating

Electric Heating

Environmental Heating

Renewable Heating

Infrared Heating

Others

On the basis of type of boilers, the centralized heating systems market can be segmented into:

Conventional Boiler

System Boiler

Condensing

Combination Boiler

Centralised Heating Systems Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the centralized heating systems market across the globe are:

Grundfos Pumps India Private Ltd. (Components Supplier)

Emirates National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed),

Tekla Corporation

Shinryo Corporation

Wolf GmbH

KELAG Wärme GmbH

DC Energy Systems LLC

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER)

Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd

Ramboll Group A/S

Logstor A/S

Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool)

