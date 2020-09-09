Recruiting and Job Placement Market 2020: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: Indeed, Careerbuilder, Linkedin, Recruit, Monster, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Recruiting and Job Placement Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Recruiting and Job Placement market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Recruiting and Job Placement industry. Growth of the overall Recruiting and Job Placement market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Recruiting and Job Placement Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Recruiting and Job Placement industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Recruiting and Job Placement market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Indeed

Careerbuilder

Linkedin

Recruit

Monster

SEEK

Zhilai

51job

Naukri

StepStone

Dice Holdings

Glassdoor

SimplyHired

Jobrapido

TopUSAJobs

104 Job Bank

Robert Half

Eluta

Craigslist

Jobboom

Totaljobs.com

Jobcentre Plus

Startpagina.nl

123-emploi

VIADEO

Apec.fr. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Recruiting and Job Placement market is segmented into

Permanent Recruiting and Job Placement

Part Time Recruiting and Job Placement Based on Application Recruiting and Job Placement market is segmented into

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/ Financial

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Construction