Dialysis Market Is Projected To Report A Cagr Of 4.5% Between 2017-2023 | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA,Baxter International, Inc.,DaVita Inc.,Nipro Corporation

Dialysis is usually carried out to remove toxins and excess of fluids formed in patient’s body due to inappropriate functioning of the kidney. This procedure is used to purify blood and treat end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic renal failure. There are two types of dialysis: hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

Hemodialysis removes the waste products from the blood using an external filter whereas, during peritoneal dialysis, the toxins are removed using peritoneum, which acts as a natural semipermeable membrane. The global dialysis market was valued at $86 billion in 2016, and is estimated to reach $118 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Some of the key players of Dialysis Market:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA,Baxter International, Inc.,DaVita Inc.,Nipro Corporation,B. Braun Avitum AG,Diaverum Deutschland GmbH,Nikkiso Co. Ltd.,NxStage Medical, Inc.,Asahi Kasei Corporation,Medicators, Inc.

The global dialysis market is segmented based on type, products & services, and geography. Based on type, it is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis is categorized into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis. Peritoneal dialysis is classified into continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD), and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD).

Based on products & services, the market is divided into instruments, consumables, drugs, and services. Devices are categorized into machines, dialyzers, water treatment systems, and others. Consumables are divided into dialysates, bloodlines, catheters, and transfer sets. Based on end user, it is bifurcated into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The “Dialysis Market Analysis to 2023” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Dialysis industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Dialysis market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Dialysis market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Dialysis market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Dialysis Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

