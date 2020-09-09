Green solvents are derived from the agricultural sources, such as corn, sugarcane, lactic acid, refined glycerin, bio succinic acid, soybean oil and similar others. Eco-friendly nature and low volatile organic compound (VOC) content emission than conventional petroleum based solvent were the prime reason for manufacturers to shift towards green solvent. In 2014, the market for green solvents stood at 2,600 kilotons and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2015-2020.

Volatility in the crude oil prices, hazardous environmental effects of volatile organic compounds and increasing adoption of green solvents in the end user industries such as paints and coating, printing inks and similar others are the key factors driving the growth of global green solvents market. However, its high production cost hampers the market growth to certain extent.

Some of the key players of Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market:

BASF SE, BioAmber Inc., Myriant Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Cargill Incorporated, Gevo Inc., Vertec Bio solvents Inc., Florida Chemicals, Lyondellbasell and E.I du Pont de Numerous and Company, Solvay S.A and Huntsman Corporation.

Green solvents are consumed across wide range of industries such as paints & coatings, printing inks, adhesives & sealants and industrial & domestic cleaning among others. Paints and coatings application segment would continue to lead the global green solvents market throughout the forecast period.

Increasing environmental concerns in conjunction with rising consumer awareness towards eco-friendly products fuels the adoption of green solvent in paints and coating industry. Furthermore, the pace of consumption of green solvents in industrial & domestic cleaning industry will be highest during the forecast period. This is due to increasing concern of health and hygiene among household consumers’ and institutional workers.

The “Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market Analysis to 2020” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Green/Bio-Based Solvents industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Green/Bio-Based Solvents market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Green/Bio-Based Solvents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Green/Bio-Based Solvents market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Green/Bio-Based Solvents Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

