Smart locks are keyless electronic locks that use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to interact with the other electronic devices, such as thermostat, air conditioners, CCTV, and others. The locking and unlocking operations are performed with a keyless fob or through various smart lock apps installed on the user’s smartphone. It operates with authenticated authorized instruction and devices either by wireless protocol or cryptographic key.

The smart lock technology uses Internet of Things (IoT) and internet connectivity to identify the user and provide remote access & control to the user using a digital interface. This technology provides advanced methodology over traditional key-based locks and is used to secure the personal property and belongings from theft and burglaries. It works on both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that makes it beneficial in variety of crucial applications, such as government office security, residential security, surveillance in offices & enterprises, and others.

Some of the key players of Smart Locks Market:

August Home, ASSA ABLOY AB, Haven Lock, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDS Co. Ltd., Schlage, Spectrum Brands, Inc., UniKey Technologies Inc., and Vivint, Inc.

The smart locks market is driven by growth in applications in the commercial, residential, and government sectors. Furthermore, the increase in need for enhanced security systems in the organizations and usage of portable connected smart devices are the other key factors that accelerate the smart locks industry growth.

However, smart locks have their own limitations, such as high initial investments and high cost of devices, insecurity towards privacy intrusion, and loss of smartphones. Broader technology trends, growth in popularity of smart home & smart technology, and convenience have created growth opportunities for key players operating in the electronic locks market.

The global Smart Locks market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Smart Locks market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Smart Locks Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

