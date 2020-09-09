Premium messaging is a ubiquitous and discreet technique of reaching everyone using a basic feature phone without any additional access to data services. Application-to-person (A2P) premium message is a type of SMS service sent from an application, particularly a web application, to a mobile subscriber. SMS can also be sent from mobile subscribers to web applications, which are known as person-to-application (P2A) messaging.

The general uses of premium messaging are marketing messages, alerts, notifications, voting, subscriptions, and flight alerts. SMS can reach any network globally and it is centrally invoiced; thus, it is mostly preferred over other content delivery mediums. Premium messaging services are widely used in financial and banking services institutions, e-commerce, tourism, healthcare, and entertainment, among others.

Some of the key players of Premium Messaging Market:

Verizon, Mblox, Twilio, Inc., AT&T, Beepsend, CLX Communications, Dialogue Communications Ltd., Infobip Ltd., Mahindra Comviva, and Tata Communications Ltd.

Growth in mobile marketing activities by marketers and application developers are contributing to the growth of the premium messaging Market. Marketers, application developers, and brands, together utilize SMS services to retain and expand their customer base, by updating their customers with campaign perks, location-based opportunities, first-hand/breaking news, and other important information.

The “Premium Messaging Market Analysis to 2023” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Premium Messaging industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Premium Messaging market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Premium Messaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Premium Messaging market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Premium Messaging Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

