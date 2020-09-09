Contraceptives Market To Expand At A Robust 6.4% Cagr Of 2022 with top key venders like The Female Health Company,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited,Allergan plc,Bayer AG

Contraception is the deliberate use of artificial methods to prevent pregnancy by interfering with the normal process of fertilization, ovulation, and implantation. The most common form of contraception, popularly known as fertility control or birth control, is a barrier method. It is available in two major forms in the market, namely, contraceptive drugs and devices.

Contraceptive drugs include oral (pills), topical, and injectable contraceptives. Whereas, contraceptive devices include condom, Intrauterine devices (IUD), vaginal ring, implant, patch, diaphragms, sponges, and others. The major form of artificial contraception is the barrier method, especially condoms.

Some of the key players of Contraceptives Market:

The Female Health Company,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited,Allergan plc,Bayer AG,Pfizer, Inc.,The Cooper Companies Inc.,Ansell LTD.,Mayer Laboratories,Merck & Co., Inc.,Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.

The world contraceptives market is expected to garner $43,812 million by 2022 from $28,175 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2022. Increase in focus to prevent unwanted pregnancies, the incidence of STIs, and technological advancements in contraceptive methods majorly drive the market.

Other birth control factors, such as family planning to improve the quality of life for both women and children and growth in adoption of modern contraceptives to control population have contributed majorly to the market growth. However, health risks associated with contraceptives, lack of social acceptance, and rise in prevalence of infertility among women hamper the Contraceptive market growth.

The world contraceptives market is segmented based on product, age group, education, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is further segmented into contraceptive drugs and devices. Contraceptive drugs are further categorized into oral pills, topical, and injectable contraceptives.

Among these, oral pills dominate the overall contraceptive drugs market, owing to their high success rate and increase in use as emergency contraceptive pills, also known as “morning pill”. In addition, contraceptive devices are further categorized into condom, IUD, vaginal ring, implant, patch, sponges, diaphragms, and others. Male condoms dominate the overall contraceptive device market due to the associated advantages such as cost-effective, fewer side effects, and ease of use.

The “Contraceptives Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Contraceptives industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Contraceptives market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Contraceptives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Contraceptives market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Contraceptives Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Contraceptives Market Size

2.2 Contraceptives Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Contraceptives Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Contraceptives Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Contraceptives Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Contraceptives Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Contraceptives Sales by Product

4.2 Global Contraceptives Revenue by Product

4.3 Contraceptives Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Contraceptives Breakdown Data by End User

