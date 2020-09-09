Global Hypodermic Needles Market Will Exhibit A Cagr Of 6.9% Between 2016 to 2022 | Becton, Dickinson and Company,B. Braun Melsungen AG,Catalent, Inc.,Connecticut Hypodermics, Inc

Hypodermic needles are hollow, cylindrical needles with a puncture point at the pointed tip, which are attached to hypodermic syringes. These needles are used to inject solutions through subcutaneous, intravenous, and intramuscular modes for rapid uptake of substances (insulin, vaccines, and others) that are not readily absorbed in the body. These needles are also used to extract body fluids for diagnosis.

Increase in incidence of needle stick injuries, implementation of stringent compliance for using safety needles, and surge in demand for injectable drugs & vaccines drive the market. In addition, rise in incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, especially diabetes supplement the market growth. However, availability of alternative modes of drug delivery, unawareness regarding safety syringes, and high cost of hypodermic needles hamper the market growth.

Some of the key players of Global Hypodermic Needles Market:

Becton, Dickinson and Company,B. Braun Melsungen AG,Catalent, Inc.,Connecticut Hypodermics, Inc.,EXELINT International Co.,MedPro Safety Products, Inc.,Medtronic plc,,Retractable Technologies, Inc.,Smiths Group plc,,Terumo Medical Corporation.

Furthermore, the untapped emerging economies present lucrative opportunities for the market. The global hypodermic needles market accounted for $2,396 million in 2015, and is anticipated to reach $3,842 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2022

The global hypodermic needles market is segmented based on product type, applications, end user, and geography both in terms of both value and volume. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into safety and non-safety hypodermic needles. The safety hypodermic needles segment is further classified based on type and mode of activation. Based on type, safety hypodermic needles are divided into retractable and non-retractable needles. Based on the mode of activation, safety hypodermic needles are classified into active and passive hypodermic needles.

