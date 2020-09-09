Cloud storage is a complete solution package, which includes software and services to manage, maintain, and store data in a virtual environment. It helps both large and small & medium enterprises to store and access relevant information from data center through the Internet.

These data centers are maintained at distant places and are connected through networks, which enable the users to access information using the Internet. Cloud storage gives additional cost benefits to the enterprises, as it doesn’t require any on-premise storage and hardware components. In the recent years, cloud storage adoption has reached newer heights, owing to growth in need for advanced data storage, large resource scalability, and data mobility across various industry verticals such as banking, government, manufacturing, telecommunication & IT, retail, healthcare, and many others. The cloud storage solution is delivered through multiple deployment modes such as private, public, and hybrid models.

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Google, Inc., VMware, Inc., Oracle Corporation, EMC Corporation, Rackspace Hosting, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., and others.

The global cloud storage market is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rise in ICT spending by governments in several developed as well as developing regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, rise in concerns over data loss and recovery has given rise to the cloud storage industry among several user types including large and small and medium enterprises.

In the coming years, small and medium enterprises are expected to adopt cloud storage technology at a rapid pace due to low cost of deployment, easy accessibility, flexible payment model, and growth in demand for data backup and disaster recovery services. However, data privacy apprehension in public cloud deployment is one of the key factors obstructing the cloud storage market growth.

The “Cloud Storage Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cloud Storage industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Cloud Storage market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Cloud Storage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Cloud Storage market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Cloud Storage Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Storage Market Size

2.2 Cloud Storage Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Storage Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cloud Storage Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Storage Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Storage Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cloud Storage Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cloud Storage Revenue by Product

4.3 Cloud Storage Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cloud Storage Breakdown Data by End User

