The global fraud detection and prevention market size was valued at $11,770 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $34,424 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. Fraud detection and prevention solutions are solutions offered by the IT vendors to small and medium enterprises and large enterprises to defend against unwilling or uncertain incidents and help to detect or prevent future occurrences.

The current business scenario has witnessed an upsurge in the adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions in developed as well as the developing regions. The companies adopt efficient techniques in an effort to provide customers with innovative and modernized security offerings. Introduction of big data analytics, cloud computing services and increase in mobile payment are bolstering the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market.

Some of the key players of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market:

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation., SAP SE, BAE Systems, ACI Worldwide, NCR Limited, Lavastorm Analytics and ThreatMetrix.

Although continuous technological advancements prevailing in the global market are promoting market expansion, while factors such as high cost of fraud detection and prevention solution are likely to restrict the fraud detection and prevention market growth.

The global fraud detection and prevention industry is segmented based on solution type, services, deployment type, end-user and industry vertical. On the basis of solution type, the market is bifurcated into fraud analytics and authentication. Authentication segment accounted for the largest market share, accounted for around 58.2% in 2015, owing to increased demand for effective fraud detection solutions and real time operations because of the growing volume of online payment transactions.

The “Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Fraud Detection and Prevention industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Fraud Detection and Prevention market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Fraud Detection and Prevention market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Fraud Detection and Prevention market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

