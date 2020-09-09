The global bunker fuel market was valued at $97,203 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $142,489 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2016 to 2022. The term “oil fuel” describes any fuel manufactured from petroleum crude oil and can apply to gasoline and jet kerosene or, in the marine world, gas oil, diesel oil, or fuel oil. Fuel oil refers to residual fuel oil manufactured at the bottom end of an oil refining process.

The two main oil fuel classifications in the marine industry are distillates and residual fuel oils. Marine distillates divide into two broad types, marine gas oil (MGO) and marine diesel oil (MDO), which are used in the main engines of small vessels and auxiliary engines of larger vessels. Distillates are widely used by fishing vessels with less space to deploy equipment for treating high viscosity fuels.

Some of the key players of Bunker Fuel Market:

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.,Bomin Bunker Oil Corp.,BP PLC,Bunker Holding A/S,Chemoil Energy Ltd.,Exxon Mobil,Gazprom Neft PJSC,GAC Bunker Fuels Ltd.,KPI Bridge Oil A/S,Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The International Maritime Organization’s regulations of sulfur cap of 0.50% m/m (mass/mass) in 2020 for marine fuels, and increase in ocean-borne trade, especially in ton-km travelled, are the factors that drive the growth of the global bunker fuel market. However, obsolete vessels has been replaced by more competent boats, which in turn is expected to drive the market. Moreover, implementation and monitoring of the sulfur cap by IMO is expected to be a key challenge for the market.

The global bunker fuel market is segmented based on type, commercial distributor, end user, and geography. The type segment is classified into residual fuel oil, MDO, and MGO. On the basis of commercial distributors, the market is divided into oil majors, large independent, and small independent. By end user, it is categorized into container, bulk carrier, oil tanker, general cargo, chemical tanker, fishing vessel, gas tanker, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The “Bunker Fuel Market Analysis to 2023” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Bunker Fuel industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Bunker Fuel market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Bunker Fuel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Bunker Fuel market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Bunker Fuel Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

