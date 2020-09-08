Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Prefilled Syringes market.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Prefilled Syringes Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Prefilled Syringes Market Size was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 10.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. Prefilled Syringes Market Size, By Type, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Technological advancements leading to the development of superior quality product should drive the market growth in coming years. Recently developed prepopulated syringes are bubble free and delivers accurate dose quantity. Bubbles are by-product of chemical compounds that may indulge in molecular rearrangement in some protein. Further advancements in terms of enhanced surface treatments and filling procedures will ensure stability and sterility in pre-filled syringes. Thus, technologically advanced products will fuel prefilled syringes market growth in coming years.

Several benefits of preloaded syringes such as increased product life span and minimized drug wastage compared to conventional methods will boost the market growth over the forecast period. Prefilled syringe is reliable, convenient and efficient for drug administration. Furthermore, it eliminates tedious task of drug transfer from vial to syringe. Accurate premeasured quantity in prefilled syringe increases patient compliance and eliminates potential wastage. Aforementioned benefits of preloaded syringes will rise its preference that will exceed business revenue. However, certain associated complexities such as drug reaction with primary packaging may hamper prefilled syringes market growth to certain extent.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Prefilled Syringes Market

Prefilled Syringes Market, By Type

Glass segment accounted for more than 70% revenue share in 2018. Glass has excellent barrier properties that make it preferred material for manufacturing of prefilled syringes. Glass material prevent water and oxygen vapour from interacting with drug compounds. Additionally, glass is compatible to different filling machines and drugs. However, certain concerns over glass quality and delamination possibility are paving way for plastic prefilled glass syringes.

Plastic segment is anticipated to witness more than 12% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Plastic material is breakage design and flexible compared to glass. Polymers show minimal drug adsorption, decreased surface reactivity and excellent compatibility with shifting pH. Manufacturers have developed cyclic olefin copolymers that offer high heat resistance and enhanced visibility. Aforementioned benefits of plastic should support the segment growth over forecast period.

Prefilled Syringes Market, By Design

Germany Prefilled Syringes Market Size, By Design, 2018 (USD Million)

Single-chamber segment accounted for more than USD 3.5 billion revenue in 2018 and it is anticipated to witness robust growth over forecast period. Single chambered prepopulated syringes are sterile primary drug container and its sophisticated design facilitates drug delivery system. Moreover, single-chamber prefilled syringes provide protection to patients and clinicians from needle stick injuries that will augment the demand. Furthermore, simple storage and ease of usage associated with single chamber design will increase its preference over the forecast period, thereby proving beneficial for the market growth.

Dual-chamber segment will witness around 12% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Dual-chamber design allows solvents and ingredients to be prefilled and stored separately. It eliminates the need of transfer device and multiple needles. Many of the recently approved parenteral drugs are lyophilized substances that are extremely sensitive to the environmental factors such as pH value and sunlight. Slight exposure to undesirable environmental conditions will lead to degradation of the drug. As the dual chamber design offers excellent storage and delivery of the medication, its demand will rise in coming years.

Prefilled Syringes Market, By Applications

Diabetes segment will witness around 10% growth over the forthcoming years. Rising prevalence of diabetes coupled with favourable demographic trends will prove beneficial for segment growth. Diabetes require constant medications for treatment. Prefilled syringes are ready-to-administer and deliver optimum quantity drug in patients body. Moreover, prefilled syringes consisting drugs such as octreotide remains stable for nearly 15 days at room temperature. Thus, benefits associated with prefilled syringes will increase its demand, thereby driving segment growth.

Rheumatoid arthritis segment was valued around USD 1 billion in 2018 and it will grow substantially in near future. Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis causes severe pain, redness, heat and swelling and treatment of such diseases involves use of steroidal drugs. These drugs must be administered in precise quantity. In such patients prefilled syringes can be used to enhance patient compliance and dose accuracy. Increasing number of people suffering from autoimmune diseases will rise demand for preloaded syringes.

Prefilled Syringes Market, By Region

North America market is estimated to witness more than 10% CAGR over the forecast timeline. Increasing prevalence of diabetes and autoimmune diseases will favour industry growth. Demographic trends such as aging population susceptible to chronic diseases further supports the growing incidences. Drugs and biologics approved for treatment of these diseases are required to be administered in prefilled syringes that should support the regional growth.

Asia Pacific Prefilled Syringes Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Asia Pacific prefilled syringes market accounted for more than USD 900 million in 2018 and it will witness significant growth over the coming years. India and China have huge diabetic patient pool, and several remain still undiagnosed. Sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits can be attributed to increasing prevalence of autoimmune and chronic diseases. As a result, unmet demand for superior drug delivery systems prevails in the region. Moreover, growing disposable income in the region and developing healthcare infrastructure will boost adoption of preloaded syringes in the coming years.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Prefilled Syringes Market

Some of the notable players operating in the market are Becton Dickinson (BD), SCHOTT, OMPI, Fresenius Kabi, Catalent, Medpro, Stevanato Group, Novartis, Mylan, Weigao, Gerresheimer and Nipro. Prefilled syringes market players are adopting strategies such as product launches, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions to capture higher revenue share and sustain industry competition.

Recent industry developments:

In June 2019, Fresenius Kabi introduced neostigmine methylsulfate injection, USP Simplist prefilled syringe in the U.S. Expansion of product portfolio in new geographical area will enable company to capture more market share and sustain in the industry competition.

In September 2018, Novartis announced FDA approval for Xolair prefilled syringe formulation. It is the medication used for chronic idiopathic urticaria indications and asthma. FDA approved products will help company to have competitive advantage over its peers that will exceed firms revenue.

Prefilled Syringes Market Industry Viewpoint

Prefilled syringes market can be traced back to late 1900s. Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and Sanofi are widely viewed as the pioneer in the prefilled syringes industry. These companies successfully launched syringes for heparins in European market in 1980s. Growth in biopharmaceuticals augmented the need for precise and optimum drug delivery systems. Industry players are now developing cost effective prefilled syringes for accurate dose delivery. Further technological advancements in prefilled syringes industry enabled mass manufacturing of the products that had positive impact on industry growth. Currently, bubble free prefilled syringes have been developed that avoids the drug interaction and increases the stability. Such innovations in existing product will help companies to sustain industry competition. Prefilled syringes industry is well established in developed countries in Europe and North America. However, emerging economies are predicted to witness robust growth grabbing significant revenue share from developed countries over the forecast period.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Prefilled Syringes Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Prefilled Syringes industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Prefilled Syringes industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Prefilled Syringes industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Prefilled Syringes industry.

Research Methodology: Prefilled Syringes Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

