Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market size was valued at USD 69.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 5.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. In addition, the volume of surgery type procedures is set to exceed 85,000 thousand procedures by 2025.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market, By Surgery Type, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million, 000 Procedures)

Growing burden of chronic diseases in developing as well as developed economies will drive ambulatory surgical centers market during the analysis timeframe. Additionally, rising prevalence of chronic diseases in adult and geriatric population enhances the demand for outpatient surgery centers, as it provides superior healthcare services and affordable treatment for patients. Thus, increasing incidence of chronic diseases will positively impact on the market growth.

Favourable reimbursement scenario coupled with various government policies in developed economies will augment same day surgical care business growth. Focus of the U.S. government on introducing secured plans with improved healthcare infrastructure for better patient management will augment significant demand for day care surgery centers. CDCs National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP) manages to prevent chronic diseases and further promotes wellness and health for all Americans. Hence, such initiatives will augment business growth. However, high cost of various medical devices may impede ASCs industry growth over the forecast period.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market, By Ownership

Physician only segment held over 50% revenue share in 2018 and is projected to grow significantly by 2025. Benefits offered such as quality of service and factors including physicians can manage to schedule surgical procedure or check-up dates according to patients health status will boost segmental growth during the analysis period.

Physician and hospital segment is estimated to witness robust CAGR of around 4.5% over the analysis period. It is a joint venture approach; the center is owned by a hospital and a group of physicians together for delivering effective patient care. Additionally, physicians and hospital can provide accurate and immediate health services, thereby, favours segmental growth.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market, By Surgery Type

Cardiovascular segment accounted for around USD 5.5 billion in 2018 and is estimated to witness similar growth trend over the coming years. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases including coronary artery disease, arrhythmia and stroke in developed as well as developing economies will upsurge the demand for surgicenters.

Germany Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size, By Ownership, 2018 (USD Million)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market, By Specialty Type

Single specialty segment accounted for over 55% revenue share in 2018 and will exhibit significant growth over forthcoming years. Single specialty ASCs are less resource dependent, thereby, making them cost efficient will drive segment growth. Moreover, physicians receive large ownership share in small single specialty center that will favour business growth.

Multi-speciality segment is projected to witness around 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Favourable reimbursement scenario pertaining to multi-specialty ambulatory surgical centers boosts segment growth. Diversification of services provided by multi-specialty centers allows management of volatile healthcare market risks that should propel the segmental growth.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market, By Service

Diagnosis segment held more than 22% revenue share in 2018 and will exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast timeframe. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer has escalated demand for disease diagnosis tools. Moreover, advances in medical devices for diagnosis of accurate health conditions will accelerate the segmental growth.

Treatment segment was valued over USD 53 billion in 2018. Personalized treatment and physicians attention provided in medical settings will drive segmental growth. Thus, cost-effectiveness offered at ambulatory surgical center along with technological advancements will foster segment growth.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market, By Region

North America ASCs market is estimated to witness over 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributable to increasing demand for surgical procedures performed in same day surgical center and favorable reimbursement policies. Moreover, several government initiatives and technological advancements coupled with secured healthcare infrastructure should propel ambulatory surgical centers regional growth.

Asia Pacific ambulatory surgical centers industry was valued around USD 9 billion revenue in 2018. Supportive government initiatives to encourage surgical procedures to be performed in a single day owing to benefits offered such as early mobilization of patients and shortened hospital stays will foster the regional growth.

Asia Pacific Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

Some of the notable industry players operating in ASCs market include Proliance Surgeons, ASD Management, Hospital Corporations of America, Physicians Endoscopy, Regent Surgical Health, Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America, Surgical Care Affiliates, AmSurg, Surgcenter Development, Covenant Surgical Partners, Surgery Partners, and Surgical Management Professionals. The business players implement various strategies including collaborations, acquisitions, new product launches, and geographical expansions to sustain market competition.

Recent industry developments:

In June 2017, Physicians Endoscopy partnered with Central Jersey Ambulatory Surgical Center. This strategy has strengthened companies operation and broaden its customer base

In May 2017, AMSURG, acquired LASIK Center & Horizon Eye Specialists that is an Arizona based ophthalmology practice. This includes four practice locations, three optical centers and an ambulatory surgery center that will ensure firms long-term growth by introducing a new practice partnership model.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Industry Viewpoint

The first facility was opened in Phoenix, Arizona in 1970 through two physicians with a chance to begin cost-effective, high-quality substitute to inpatient hospital care for surgical services. Several challenges such as scheduling delays, limited operating room availability and slow operating room turnover time among others augmented demand for ambulatory surgical centers. Various benefits such as reduced hospital acquired infections, limited stays enhanced the demand for these centers. Technological advancements leading to the development of superior quality devices that provide better services at affordable cost will positively impact day care surgery centres. Thus, positive reimbursement scenario globally should augment huge demand for these centers in coming years. Moreover, advent of new technologies coupled with growing occurrence of chronic ailments across the globe will drive ambulatory surgical centers industry growt

