Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: mHealth Market

Industry / Sector Trends

mHealth Market size was valued over USD 30.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness more than 38.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: mHealth Market

mHealth Market, by Application, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Emerging technologies in support of mobile health (mHealth) has revolutionized the healthcare industry. The adoption of mHealth has been significant in the recent past years. According to recent data, more than 325,000 mHealth apps are available for apple and android smartphones. Rising acceptance of mHealth as a primary source of information has impelled the market growth positively. For instance, according to the United Healthcare Consumer Sentiment Survey, nearly 28% of Americans used mHealth apps as a primary source of health information in the year 2017.

The growing smartphone penetration in the U.S. is projected to witness a substantial uptick in mHealth technologies usage. From 28% of Americans using smartphones, the number has jumped to 36% for millennials in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with each passing year. This is because Americans that are depending on smartphones for everything from learning to meditation to checking electronic health records have contributed significantly to the market growth.

The growing investments in mobile health startups are gaining momentum that has further propelled the market growth. Google and apple are the two major technology players that are investing in mHealth apps. In 2018, mHealth witnessed the maximum investment of around USD 1.3 billion by venture capitalists and were also the most acquired category in 2018 with 32 deals. In 2018, Veritas Capital and Elliott Management acquired athenahealth for USD 5.5 billion. Furthermore, venture capitalists, in 2014 invested more than USD 2 billion in digital health startups. However, majority of investments were made in mHealth, accounting over USD 198 million in 61 deals. Thus, growing investments in mHealth apps for the provision of better healthcare services will further boost the market growth.

The rising adoption of mHealth apps among patients suffering from chronic diseases will also contribute to the market growth. For instance, cardiovascular disease in the U.S. affects around 84 million people, and about 610,000 deaths occur each year due to the disease. Hence, several companies developed a mobile app that assist patients to keep a track of their health. For instance, Dogtown Media, a mobile app development company, developed a cardiovascular emergency app that offers the latest protocols in the physicians hands. Upon availability, the app garnered more than 4,000 downloads in seven countries and saved multiple lives. Furthermore, PulsePoint Respond, an app that uses location-based technology to alert CPR- trained professionals about individual in their vicinity experiencing sudden cardiac arrest will elevate the adoption rate. Thus, continuous development of apps for the patients to monitor their health has fostered the market growth and is expected to witness a lucrative growth in the upcoming years.

mHealth Market, By platform

Wearable devices market accounted for USD 9.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast timeframe. With rising efforts being made to address the present global obesity epidemic and other chronic diseases, mHealth technology coupled with wearable devices have emerged as a promising tool for promoting overall health. For instance, iTBra developed by Cyrcardia Health, is used in detecting cancer in dense breast tissue. Breast cancer being one of the growing type of cancers with 1.7 million women diagnosed each year across the globe. The developers of iTBra stated that this new wearable device lowers 1.2 million breast biopsies across the world. Thus, such technological developments will lead to segmental growth over the coming years.

Health condition management segment under mobile apps is expected to witness the lucrative growth at a CAGR of 40.1% over the forecast period. As the mobile industry continues to flourish, with more than 40,000 health and wellness apps in the market. Rise in the downloads of health apps is contributing to market growth significantly. For instance, WellDoc, a blood glucose information and transmitting capturing device in a real time has encouraged interaction between patients and healthcare professionals by aiding the users. Furthermore, ResolutionMD app provides instant access to radiology diagnostic images and reports from mobile devices. Thus, the availability of disease specific apps to the patients have reduced the waiting line in the hospitals that in turn has boosted the market growth.

mHealth Market, By Application

U.S. mHealth Market Share, By Application, 2018

Remote monitoring segment accounted for USD 5.6 billion in 2018. With the growing number of people diagnosed with diabetes across the globe, the adoption of Glooko, a remote monitoring app for patients suffering from diabetes is growing significantly. The app allows healthcare providers to track, manage and engage with their patients remotely. The application of mHealth in remote monitoring has grown widely in the developing countries due to the limited accessibility to the hospitals and clinics in these regions. Thus, rising role of IoT for remote monitoring and healthcare applications, and the shifting trend of healthcare industry to value-based patient centric care and outcomes are some of the factors driving the segmental growth.

The mHealth applications in diagnostics & treatment is expected to witness a significant growth at a CAGR of 39.2% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to image based diagnostic support delivered by the mHealth app leading to increased adoption among the healthcare professionals. The dearth of skilled healthcare professionals in the remote areas has led to rise in adoption of mhealth apps to promote optimum health management solutions that in turn has boosted the segmental growth.

mHealth Market, By End-use

Biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for USD 1.4 billion in 2018. With the advent of smartphone based mHealth model, there is an upsurge in the downloading of mHealth apps among pharma companies. This is attributed to potential reach of pharma companies to the patients through mHealth apps. The ability of smartphone apps to support patient adherence and compliance makes them the favourable choice for pharmaceutical companies. Mobile applications provide a direct channel of communication between the patient and the manufacturers of a pharmaceutical product will contribute to the segmental growth.

Tech company segment is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 36.9% over the forecast period. Several tech companies are undertaking various strategies to expand their product portfolio as well as gain significant profit will positively impact the business growth. For instance, Apple partnered with Stanford Medicine in 2017 to conduct the Apple Heart Study, that uses heart rate sensors in Apple watch to garner irregular heartbeat data and notify the user about threatening conditions including atrial fibrillation. Such developments will result in substantial growth of the market in upcoming years.

mHealth Market, By Region

Europe mHealth Market Share, by Country, 2025 (USD Million)

UK mHealth market accounted for USD 1.8 billion in the year 2018. According to recent study, around 66% of the population in UK uses a mobile health app and nearly 72 apps have been recommended by the National Health Service (NHS) to the public. mHealth application use is rapidly growing in the UK owing to the rise in the production of tablets and smartphones that allow easier access to the internet. The adoption of mHealth apps is witnessed among adults in the country and since 2015, number of adults that owns a smartphone have increased to 71%. Hence, the rising penetration of smartphones has propelled the market growth in the country.

China mHealth market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 39.8% during the forecast period. The most common disease specific apps available in the country are focused primarily on hypertension, diabetes, and hepatitis management. The adoption of mHealth apps has witnessed a significant growth in monitoring hypertension. Several health & fitness apps are experiencing rapid growth among Chinese mobile users. For instance, apps such as Keep, Yodo Run and Qin Baobao are some of the most popular health and fitness apps in the Chinese Apple store. Furthermore, Meet you app that tracks the menstruation cycle and, Ping An Good Doctor app offers medical consultation are projected to witness significant adoption rate over the forecast period.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: mHealth Market

The major players in the mHealth market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, AT&T, mQure, Omron HealthCare, Samsung Electronics Corporation, Apple, Philips healthcare, Masimo Corporation, LifeWatch AG, Bayer Healthcare, Cardionet, Boston Scientific, Qualcomm, Sanofi, and others. The companies are undertaking several strategies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions in order to gain a competitive edge and expand their regional presence and product portfo. For instance, in 2019, Apple collaborated with Aetna, a health insurance provider to launch an app named Attain, that would use Apple watch data to offer a window into users health.

Recent industry developments:

In January 2019, Omron healthcare launched HeartGuide, the first and only wearable blood pressure monitor, with new mobile app HeartAdvisor for health service. This strategy strengthened Omrons leadership position in digital healthcare treatment for cardiovascular diseases globally.

In February 2016, Philips introduced an innovative device, wearable biosensors for measuring heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep cycle, and other vital parameters. Such novel product launch has strengthened the companys profitability and market growth.

mHealth Industry Viewpoint

In 2003, mHealth was coined for the first time by the professor at Londons Kingston University. mHealth has evolved into 4G health over the years and is widely used in todays generation. The recent developments that includes sensor technologies are growing at a faster pace. The industry has multiple players in the market that faces a major competition in terms of their share in the global market.

With the rising penetration of smartphones across the globe, mHealth is giving several opportunities to patients and doctors in terms of real time communication & collaboration and assist doctors in the process of diagnosis, monitoring and treatment. Furthermore, mHealth apps increase rural access to medicine and medical professionals that has resulted in surge in demand for mHealth apps in the rural areas.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive mHealth Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of mHealth industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of mHealth industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of mHealth industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of mHealth industry.

Research Methodology: mHealth Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

