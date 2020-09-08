A persuasive Medical Exoskeleton Market report can be explored more specifically in terms of breakdown of data by manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks and entry barriers, sales channels & distributors. The data and information have been derived from the reliable sources and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which have been again checked & validated by the market experts. The estimations of CAGR values are also provided in this wide ranging Medical Exoskeleton Market report which helps businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period.

Medical exoskeleton market is expected to account to USD 1,906.05 million by 2027 expanding at a rate of 35.15% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. High volume of patients suffering from various physical disabilities and disorders are enhancing the market’s potential for growth in the above mentioned forecasted period.

The major players covered in the Medical Exoskeleton Market report are CYBERDYNE INC., US Bionics, Ekso Bionics, ReWalk Robotics, BIONIK, Rex Bionics Ltd., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Hocoma, Bioness Inc., Wearable Robotics srl, ExoAtlet, Gogoa.eu, Tyromotion GmbH among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Medical exoskeleton is the mechanical outer structure designed to provide body support to physically disable patients in their movements and daily operations. This external structure ensures that the wearer can perform enhanced functionalities, more than their conventional capabilities. This structure is generally powered by different energy sources helping provide the optimal support for patient rehabilitation and helping them regain their bodily functions.

Increasing focus of major research organizations and market players to collaborate and advance their technological base for exoskeleton developments along with increasing volume of favourable reimbursements and insurance scenarios for adopting medical exoskeletons in various countries are acting as vital drivers for market growth.

Significantly high product pricing caused by the highly stringent regulatory scenarios for product approval and commercialization, this factor is expected to act as growth restraints for medical exoskeleton market in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

Medical exoskeleton market is segmented on the basis of component, type, mobility and extremity. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

On the basis of component, medical exoskeleton market has been segmented into hardware and software. Hardware has been sub-segmented into sensors, actuators, power sources, control systems and others. Actuators are further segmented into pneumatic actuator, hydraulic actuator, electric actuator, mechanical, shape memory alloy actuator and others.

On the basis of type, market has been segmented into powered exoskeleton and passive exoskeleton.

Based on mobility, medical exoskeleton market has been segmented into stationary and mobile.

Medical exoskeleton market has been segmented on the basis of extremity into lower extremity and upper extremity.

Medical exoskeleton market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, component, type, mobility and extremity as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Medical exoskeleton market is expected to be dominated by North America with increasing levels of consumption for exoskeletons designed for rehabilitation and assist in physical disabilities. Favourable scenarios and consolidation of major market players in the region are also expected to result in this domination.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Medical exoskeleton market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for medical exoskeleton market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical exoskeleton market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Exoskeleton Market Share Analysis

Medical exoskeleton market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical exoskeleton market.

In July 2019, Ekso Bionics announced that they had expanded their medical exoskeleton product offerings with the availability of “EksoUE”, with the device capable of combining with other forms of upper extremity rehabilitation device to provide wider capabilities in motion and high endurance levels for rehabilitation sessions.

