Market Analysis: Global Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market

Global Peyronie’s disease treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Peyronie’s disease treatment market are Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Midatech Pharma PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Pfizer Inc and others.

Market Definition: Global Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market

Peyronie’s disease is also known as penile fibrosis is a condition that involves the development of collagen plaque, or scar tissue, on the shaft of the penis. This scar forms a Peyronie’s plaque, may harden and reduce flexibility, which may cause bending or arching of the penis during erection can make sexual intercourse painful, difficult, or even impossible. Person with peyronie’s disease may develop hard lumps on one or more sides of the penis, a curve in the penis either with or without an erection and erectile dysfunction.

According to the statistics published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, it is estimated that Peyronie’s disease may affect 1 to 23 percent of men between 40 and 70 years of age. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market Drivers

Prevalence of acute injury to the penis worldwide may increase the risk of developing Peyronie’s disease is propelling the growth of this market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Growing prevalence of Peyronie’s disease worldwide is drive the market growth

Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market

Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market : By Therapy Type

Radiation Therapy

Shockwave Therapy

Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market : By Treatment

Drugs

Surgery

Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Peyronie’s Disease Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Paladin Labs Inc., a subsidiary of Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc launched new indication of Xiaflex (collagenase clostridium histolyticum), combination of bacterial collagenases, for the treatmentr of adult patients with Dupuytren’s contracture with a palpable cord in the Canada. It was previously approved for the treatment of adult men with Peyronie’s disease with palpable plaque penile curvature deformity of at least 30 degrees at the start of therapy. The approval of Xiaflex is significantly changing the treatment option for millions of adult patient suffering from Peyronie’s disease with palpable plaque throughout the Canada.

