Market Analysis: Global Kidney & Pancreas Transplant Market

Global Kidney & Pancreas Transplant Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Increasing organ transplant is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Kidney & Pancreas Transplant Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the kidney & pancreas transplant market are AbbVie Inc, Arthrex, Inc., Medtronic, Novartis AG, Stryker, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Organ Recovery Systems, Exactech, Inc, CryoLife, Inc, KCI Licensing, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Kidney & Pancreas Transplant Market

Kidney & pancreas transplant is an operation that is done when a person faces a kidney failure due to type 1 diabetes. In this, either both the organs come from the same patient or one from the living one and another from the deceased one. Increasing number of organ donor worldwide is driving the growth of this market.

Kidney – Pancreas Transplant Market Drivers

Increasing organ donor worldwide is driving the growth of this market.

Rising kidney failure incidences is driving the market growth.

Kidney – Pancreas Transplant Market Restraints

Risks associated with kidney and pancreas transplantation is restraining the market growth

High price of the transplantation is restraining the market.

Segmentation: Global Kidney & Pancreas Transplant Market

Kidney – Pancreas Transplant Market : By Organ Type

Kidney

Pancreas

Kidney – Pancreas Transplant Market : By End- User

Hospitals

Transplant Centers

Others

Kidney – Pancreas Transplant Market : By Sources

Living Donors

Deceased Donors

Kidney – Pancreas Transplant Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, NYU Langone Transplant Institute announced the launch of their new pancreas transplantation program which will expand their access to the patients with diabetes and other illness. The main aim is to expand their business and make them one of the biggest transplant centers in the world.

In July 2018, University of Alabama at Birmingham’s (UAB) announced the launch of their paired exchange and incompatible kidney transplant program which will help the transplant between blood types and tissue incompatibilities. This will also help the surgeons to identify and connect the living organ type and also help the patient to get the organ.

