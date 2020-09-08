A persuasive Care Management Solutions Market report can be explored more specifically in terms of breakdown of data by manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks and entry barriers, sales channels & distributors. The data and information have been derived from the reliable sources and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which have been again checked & validated by the market experts. The estimations of CAGR values are also provided in this wide ranging Care Management Solutions Market report which helps businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period.

Market Analysis: Global Care Management Solutions Market

The global care management solutions market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31.10 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and various initiatives taken for promoting healthcare IT.

Key Market Competitors: Global Care Management Solutions Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the care management solutions market are EXL, Casenet LLC., Medecision, ZeOmega, Cognizant, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, TCS Healthcare Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, Health Catalyst, WellSky, Salesforce.com, Inc., i2i Systems, Pegasystems Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth, TriZetto Corporation, McKesson Corporation and AxisPoint Health.

Market Definition: Global Care Management Solutions Market

Care management solutions help healthcare providers in managing data relating to their members. It also enables healthcare providers to achieve their goals faster and make better decisions by providing population management solutions for checking costs without compromising the quality. Government bodies, employer groups and healthcare payers are mainly using care management solutions for addressing the healthcare management needs.

Care Management Solutions Market Drivers:

Increasing occurrences of chronic diseases has increased the market growth

Rising adoption of technologically developed solutions for reducing paperwork, duplication of testing and cost will act as a major market driver

Care Management Solutions Market Restraints:

High cost of deployment is acting as a major restraint for the market

Rising occurrences of data breached is also acting as a major market restraint

Segmentation: Global Care Management Solutions Market

Care Management Solutions Market : By Component

Software

Services

Care Management Solutions Market : By Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

Web-based

Care Management Solutions Market : By Application

Disease Management

Case Management

Utilization Management

Care Management Solutions Market : By End User

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Other End Users

Care Management Solutions Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May, 2018, Allscipts acquired HealthGrid Holding Company in order to expand the Allscripts FollowMyHealth platform that offers patient engagement solutions to connect consumers with providers.

In March, 2018, Philips Wellcentive announced a partnership with Holon solutions to offer patient insights in EHRs of healthcare providers which enables them to make appropriate decisions at point of care.

