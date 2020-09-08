A persuasive 3D-Printed Organs Market report can be explored more specifically in terms of breakdown of data by manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks and entry barriers, sales channels & distributors. The data and information have been derived from the reliable sources and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which have been again checked & validated by the market experts. The estimations of CAGR values are also provided in this wide ranging 3D-Printed Organs Market report which helps businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period.

Market Analysis: Global 3D-Printed Organs Market

Global 3D-printed organs market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.The rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing demand of organs transplant.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global 3D-printed organs market are Organovo Holdings Inc., Modern Meadow, Poietis, REGEMAT 3D S.L., Cellbricks, Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Medprin Regenerative Medical Technologies Co., Ltd, EnvisionTEC, nScrypt, Advanced Solutions, Inc., Digilab Inc., TeVido BioDevices, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. and CELLINK GLOBAL among others.

Market Definition: Global 3D-Printed Organs Market

3D organs printer prints organs layer-by-layer by using 3D printing method and regenerative medicine by placing biomaterials or bio-inks on structures tissues and organs. Although, these modified medical products can only imitate the natural tissues/organs, they cannot be utilized as replacement for the original organs. The market is expected to rise rapidly in the future due to increasing usage of 3D-printed organs.

3D-Printed Organs Market Drivers

Growing Research & Development on 3D printing technology is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period

Rise in usage and application of 3D organs and increasing population suffering from chronic diseases will propel the market growth

Increasing geriatric population as this population is more prone towards surgical treatments and procedures which may boost the market in the forecast period

Government investments in 3D printing projects is also contributing to the growth of this market

3D-Printed Organs Market Restraints

High risk associated with 3D-printed organs is expected to hinder the market in the forecast period

The 3D organs printer emits unhealthy particles into the air which is the major environmental issue, resulting in restraining the market growth

High cost of 3D organs can decrease the usage may hamper the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global 3D-Printed Organs Market

3D-Printed Organs Market : By Organ Type

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Cornea

Bones

3D-Printed Organs Market : By Technology

Magnetic Levitation

Inkjet Based

Syringe Based

Laser Based

Others

3D-Printed Organs Market : By End User

Hospitals

Research Centers/Laboratory

Medical Collages

Others

3D-Printed Organs Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April, 2019 Tel Aviv University Israel has developed 3D printed heart with blood vessels for the creation of heart complete with blood vessels and human tissue. The development will help market to grow in the future as the development will increase possibilities for 3D printed heart transplants

In November 2018, CELLINK AB acquired Dispendix GmbH. This acquisition helped the company by enabling Dispendix’s technology implementation in CELLINK’s bio printing applications and it will also help to increase the dispensing rate of bioink in 3D printers and provide efficient printing capabilities

