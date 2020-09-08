Generic drugs are the medications that are developed to be similar to a medicine that is already commercially available in the market with a brand name. The generic drug is similar to the medicine available in terms of dosage, safety and strength, mode of administration, quality and intended use. Due to the similarities, generic drugs are capable of treating various diseases. Generic drugs are most cost effective than the branded ones, hence they are being preferred on a large scale during the recent years. The generic drugs market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period since they are available at a cost effective price and also offer similar results as their branded counterparts.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Apotex Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cipla Inc.

The “Global Generic Drugs Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of generic drugs market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, distribution channel and geography. The global generic drugs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading generic drugs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global generic drugs market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as biosimilars, super generic and simple generic. The generic drugs market, based on application is segmented into, anti-infective drugs, anti-arthritis drugs, anti-cancer drugs, central nervous system drugs, cardiovascular drugs, respiratory drugs and other applications. On the basis of distribution channel, the global generic drugs market is segmented into, hospitals, pharmacies, private clinics and other distribution channels.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global generic drugs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The generic drugs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

