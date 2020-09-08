The U.S. biliary stents market was valued at $316 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $474 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.

A biliary metal stent also known as a bile duct stent is a flexible metallic tube specifically designed to open a patient’s bile duct that has been blocked or partially blocked. A biliary stent is inserted to reduce or eliminate the blockage. Once it is in place in the obstructed part, the stent expands and opens the channel so that fluids can continue to move to the intestine. Metallic stents are generally made with cobalt-chromium (stainless steel) or an alloy, including nickel-titanium (nitinol), which is a shape memory alloy.

Some of the key players of Biliary Stents Market:

Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical, Olympus Corporation, and Becton, Dickinson and Company

The Global Biliary Stents Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Major Regions play vital role in Biliary Stents market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Market Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Biliary Stents Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast for overall Biliary Stents market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

