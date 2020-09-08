Global automotive battery thermal management system market is estimated to grow with a healthy CAGR of 16.51% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The factors behind the growth of the market are rise in demand for the electric vehicles, stringent government rules for to curb down carbon emission and Increase in awareness about electric vehicles

This is the only report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. The coronavirus attack on the global economy has affected all industries, and its impacts are presented in detail in the report. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets.

A highly methodical quantitative as well as qualitative analysis of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market has been covered in the report. The study evaluates the numerous aspects of this industry by studying its historical and forecast data. The research report also provides Porter’s five force model, in tandem with the SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis of the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market.

Some key players mentioned in the report are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive battery thermal management system market are Continental AG, GENTHERM, LG Chem, Robert Bosch GmbH, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Dana Limited, Hanon Systems, MAHLE GmbH, SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD, VOSS Automotive Inc., Grayson, Tesla Motors Club LLC, BorgWarner Inc., MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY, Eberspächer, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Orion BMS, Intel Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Johnson Matthey and others.

Market Drivers:

Automotive battery thermal management system have a significant role in improving efficiency and performance of battery

Rise in demand for the electric vehicles

Stringent government rules for to curb down carbon emission enhanced the market growth

Increase in awareness about electric vehicles and initiatives such as subsidiary for electric vehicle by the government further increasing the market

Market Restraints:

Performance factors of the battery such as lifespan and efficiency would restrict the market

Electric vehicles are not fully operational in every region. This is hampering the market.

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

The 360-degree Automotive Battery Thermal Management System overview based on a global and regional level

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Competitors – In this section, various Automotive Battery Thermal Management System industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part

Production Analysis – Production of the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is analysed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market

Competitive Landscape – Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Propulsion

BEV

HEV

PHEV

FCV

By Electric Battery Capacity

< 100 kWh

100 kWh 100-200 kWh

200-500 kWh

500 kWh

By Product

Air Cooling and Heating

Liquid Cooling and Heating

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

By Battery Type

Conventional

Solid-State

By Technology

Active

Passive

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

The Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market report delivers the principle locale, latest economic situations with the item value, benefits, production capacity, demand and supply, market development rate, and others. Additionally, the report performs SWOT Analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key Highlights

– An in-depth evaluation of the vendor matrix as well as leading companies that would help understand the competitive scenario in the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market

– Insights about the regulatory as well as investment scenarios of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market

– An analysis of the factors fuelling the market growth as well as their influence on the projection and dynamics of the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market

– A detailed roadmap presenting the growth opportunities in the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market alongside the identification of key factors influencing market growth

– An exhaustive evaluation of the numerous trends prevailing in the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market that would help identify market developments

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

