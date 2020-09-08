Fat replacers in food are non-fat substances that taste like natural fats. They are similar to natural fats in terms of creaminess, texture, mouth feel, aroma, and palatability. High intake of natural fat increases the risk of obesity and cancer while saturated fat intake may result in high blood cholesterol. Fat replacers are used as alternatives to fat in a diet to reduce the health risks associated with it. Fat replacers enable health-conscious consumers to adhere to a low-fat diet easily. Nowadays, various snacks available in the market make use of fat replacers focusing on the needs of the health-conscious population.

The fat replacers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising incidences of obesity among young and old population coupled with increasing inclination towards proper dietary habits among health conscious population. Moreover, increasing awareness about adverse effects of excessive intake of dietary fats further fuels the demand for alternatives contributing to the growth of the fat replacers market. However, stringent regulations regarding food ingredients and compliance with quality standards are major restraints for the fat replacers market. On the other hand, increasing consumption of convenience food offers lucrative opportunity for the growth of fat replacers market and the major players involved during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Corbion nv

CP Kelco (J.M. Huber Corporation)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Fiberstar, Inc.

FMC Corporation

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

The global fat replacers market is segmented on the basis of source, form, type, and application. By source, the market is segmented as plant and animal. Based on form, the market is segmented as powder and liquid. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as carbohydrate-based, protein-based, and lipid-based. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, convenience foods & beverages, sauces, dressings, & spreads, and others .

