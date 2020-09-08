Mycotoxins can be extremely detrimental to both humans and animals and may be the cause of various medical conditions. The feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers act as mycotoxin detoxifying agents in the feed. They are used as feed additives and help in reducing the bioavailability of mycotoxins in feed. Binders are large molecular weight compounds that can bind with the mycotoxins. They absorb the toxin in the guts, resulting in the excretion of toxin binder complex in the feces. Mycotoxin modifiers, on the other hand, work by transforming the toxin into non-toxic metabolites. This prevents or minimizes the exposure of animals to mycotoxins.

The feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising incidences of mycotoxin occurrence in crops and increased risks of mycotoxin contamination in livestock feed. High demands and consumption for livestock-based products and stringent regulations limiting the content in feed products further propel the growth of the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. However, lack of awareness among small-scale livestock producers and prominent usage of mold inhibitors, acidifiers and other feed preservatives as feed additives hinders the growth of the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market. Nonetheless, the untapped markets of poultry and aquafeed sectors offer significant growth opportunity for the market and the key players involved during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

Alltech, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Cargill, Incorporated

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Novus International

Nutreco N.V.

Nutriad

Perstorp Holding AB

The global feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market is segmented on the basis of type, livestock, source, and form. Based on type, the market is segmented as mycotoxins binders and mycotoxin modifiers. Mycotoxin binders are further sub-segmented as clay, bentonite, and others. On the other hand, the market by the segment mycotoxin modifier is sub segmented as enzymes, yeast, bacteria, and others. The market by livestock is segmented as poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic animals, and others. On the basis of the source, the market is segmented as organic and inorganic. The market on the basis of the form is classified as dry and liquid.

