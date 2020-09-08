Flavor enhancers are chemicals added to enhance the flavor of food and beverages without affecting their taste. Food flavor enhancers are commercially produced to manufacture frozen food such as frozen dinners and instant soups. The objective of introducing flavor enhancer can either be addition of intrinsic flavor to the product or introduction of an essence that has been lost or modified during the food processing. Flavor enhancers can be natural as well as artificial. Natural flavor enhancers increase the stability of food. Some examples include aroma, essential oils, and natural extracts. Fruit flavors, savory and citrus flavors are some of the artificial flavor enhancers.

The flavor enhancer market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing consumption of convenience food and beverages with changing lifestyles and food habits. Moreover, the development of innovative natural flavor products is another major factor driving the flavor enhancer market towards growth. However, the regulatory framework and international food safety standards may hamper the growth of the flavor enhancer market. Nonetheless, higher consumption of desserts in emerging markets and product innovations offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the flavor enhancer market during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

Associated British Foods plc

Cargill, Incorporated

Corbion nv

Firmenich SA

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Mane SA

Novozymes A/S

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Synergy Flavors, Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

The global flavor enhancer market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as acidulants, glutamates, hydrolyzed vegetable proteins, yeast extracts, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as processed & convenience foods, beverages, meat & fish products and others.

