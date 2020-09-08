Metal packaging is increasingly becoming popular in the food and beverage industry. Metal cans help in preserving and protecting the product. In addition, aluminum and steel resist the chemical action of the product. Metal packaging ensures performance requirements such as withstanding handling, processing conditions, and external environmental conditions as well. Metal packaging is recyclable and suffer no quality loss during the re-melting process. Metal cans in food and beverages industry are used in the packaging of frozen food, carbonated drinks, fruits and vegetables, meat, alcoholic beverages, and others. Metal cans made of aluminum and steel provide easy opening and safe product removal. Processing of food and drinks in metal packages involves can reception at the packer, filling and exhausting, and seaming. Cans undergo sterilization or pasteurization by heating. Post – processing involves can cooling, drying, and labelling.

The food & beverage metal cans market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of packaging technologies coupled with convenience factors associated with canned foods in terms of design and applications. Moreover, added nutrients coupled with lower prices and recyclable properties of metal cans further drives the food & beverage metal cans market to growth. However, high cost of metals and alternate packaging options may hamper the growth of the food & beverage metal cans market. On the other hand, the food & beverage metal cans market is likely to showcase growth opportunities owing to product innovations and high growth potential in emerging economies during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report:- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004452/

Leading Players:

Ardagh Group

Ball Corporation

CANPACK Group

CPMC Holdings Limited

Crown Holdings, Inc.

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH

Kian Joo Group

Kingcan Holdings Limited

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Tetra Laval International S.A.

The global food & beverage metal cans market is segmented on the basis of type, material, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as 2-Piece and 3-Piece cans. The market on the basis of the material, is classified as aluminum and steel. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food and beverage. Food can market is further classified into fruits & vegetables, convenience food, pet food, meat & seafood, and others. On the other hand, the market by beverages is further sub-segmented as alcoholic beverage, carbonated soft drinks, sports & energy drinks, and others.

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Purchase Copy of Report :- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004452/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]