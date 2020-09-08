The global e-commerce payment market accounted for US$ 24.26 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 64.69 Bn in 2025. The demand for e-commerce payment is largely influenced by a number of factors such as availability of several online payment options on e-commerce websites such as e-wallet, debit & credit cards, net banking etc.; increasing banking population worldwide; and rising smartphone adoption coupled with increasing internet penetration. Furthermore, the growth of cross-border e-commerce provides a potential opportunity for the e-commerce payment market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: PayPal Holdings, Inc., Amazon Payments, Inc., CCBill, LLC, WePay Inc., Alipay, Visa, Inc., MasterCard Incorporated, Stripe Inc., American Express Company, UnionPay International Co., Ltd.

The e-commerce payment market is fragmented with the presence of several payment gateway providers and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. E-commerce players are considering several factors before reaching a final decision to select a payment gateway service provider for their online business. These factors include ease of onboarding, attractive pricing, a range of payment options, merchant & end-user centric features, strong customer support and availability of Omnichannel. Integration of such features under one suite of gateway solution will create significant opportunities for the companies to leverage an increasing growing e-commerce market.

On the basis of type, credit card segment is the leading however, it is expected that the segment will lose its major share to e-wallet during the forecast period. With the e-commerce growth, the e-commerce payment market is noticing developments of new products and services with an objective to capture share in the constantly growing e-commerce payment market space. The introduction of new payment types helps the customers by providing more convenience as well as security while making online payments. The selection of payment options is the main consideration for e-commerce players for reducing shopping cart abandonment. Payments options that are confusing and not in accordance with customers banking requirements can significantly affect the sales channel success.

The overall e-commerce payment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the e-commerce payment market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global e-commerce payment market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the e-commerce payment industry.

