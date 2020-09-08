Embedded system is defined as the integration of hardware circuitry with software programming for providing project solutions. With the help of embedded system technology complexity of circuits can be reduced to a great extent which further decreases the cost and size. It works as an independent system or act as a part of large system and is a microcontroller or microprocessor based system which is designed to perform a specific task.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Fujitsu Limited, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Enhanced performance, low power consumption and can be easily customizable are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of embedded system market whereas security concern for embedded systems act as a restraining factor for this market. Adoption of embedded systems in smart cities will further boost the market in the coming years.

The “Global Embedded System Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the embedded system industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global embedded system market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, functionality, application and geography. The global embedded system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global embedded system market based on type, component, functionality and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall embedded system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Table Of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Embedded System Market Landscape

4 Embedded System Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Embedded System Market Analysis- Global

6 Embedded System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

7 Embedded System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Component

8 Embedded System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Functionality

9 Embedded System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

10 Embedded System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Embedded System Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

