Global lane keep assist system market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Lane keep assist system is a technological application of the combination of cameras, sensors, and autonomous assistance applied in vehicles so that the vehicles move in a particular lane. These systems either inform the driver of the vehicle when the vehicle is drifting from a particular lane, and it is unsafe to do so or there is a risk of collision. These systems can also be used to automatically drift the steering wheel so that the vehicle comes back into the lane.

The Lane Keep Assist System market report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of industry that gives number of market insights. This report aids to focus on the important aspects of the market like what the recent market trends are or what buying patterns of the consumers are. Lane Keep Assist System business report is an analytical consideration of the prime challenges that may arrive in the market in terms of sales, export, import, or revenue. The report describes the major moves of the top players and brands such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the market. This report is a professional and in-depth analysis on the current state of the market.

The well-established Key players in the market are:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG;

DENSO CORPORATION;

Gentex Corporation;

Robert Bosch GmbH;

Valeo;

Ficosa Internacional SA;

Aptiv;

Continental AG;

Mobileye; Hitachi, Ltd.;

Velodyne Lidar, Inc.;

PRECO Electronics;

Global Lane Keep Assist System Market By Function Type (Lane Keeping System, Lane Departure Warning), Component (Vision Sensor/Camera, EPAS Actuator, Electronic Control Unit, Others), Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (PV, CV), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Rising levels of initiatives and support policies provided by governments to reduce the number of road accidents globally is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing concerns and awareness regarding the safety of individuals along with the vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the market

Prevalence of the preference of consumers to purchase vehicles equipped with advanced systems and technologies; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

In September 2018, Bendix announced the upgradation of their “BlindSpotter Side Object Detection System” providing enhanced levels of safety in vehicles providing combined components and ADAS solutions from a single supplier. This system can also be integrated with Bendix’s flagship advanced driver assistance system, “Bendix Wingman Fusion”. Integrated with the vehicle’s CAN provides wider coverage area even on highways ensuring reliability on these systems.

In September 2017, WABCO announced the launch of “OnLaneASSIST” Advanced Driver Assistance System at NACV for heavy, and medium sized commercial vehicles. This technology is one of the first functionality in WABCO’s ADAS system. The application of this technology provides better lane keeping assist systems protecting against collisions and enhancing vehicle safety.

However, high cost of Lane Keep Assist System products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global Lane Keep Assist System market over the forecast period.

