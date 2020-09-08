The demand for specific logistics processes and comprehensive services is rising in the industry, thus making contract logistics the best solution for numerous companies who desire to monitor and manage their operations. Contract logistics is a complete process from production to distribution at the final point of sale. It is not simply the process of moving goods, but a far more comprehensive course of action that combines traditional logistics with supply chain management processes.

The market for contract logistics services is substantially transforming due to the ongoing digitalization, increase of e-commerce, development of international trade flow and rise in demand for customized and scalable logistics solutions. Moreover, the usage of logistics services in different application such as trade and transportation, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, public utilities & government, media & entertainment, telecommunication, information technology and banking and financial services is expected to rise considerably in future, which is expected to strengthen the growth of the contract logistics market globally. However, market is expected to face multiple risks, particularly in light of continued global economic instability. Economic challenges in the European Union, political instability and unrest across multiple areas of the globe, and a series of natural disasters have highlighted the often fragile nature of the logistics business, which may hinder the contract logistics market to grow.

The “Global Contract Logistics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the contract logistics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global contract logistics market with detailed market segmentation by services, end-user, and geography. The global contract logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the contract logistics market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global contract logistics market based on services and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall contract logistics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Contract Logistics Market Research Report is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope, share, demand, growth opportunities with segmentation by product/service, type, application and Top Industry Companies.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Also, key contract logistics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the contract logistics market are KUEHNE + NAGEL, CEVA Logistics, Agility, American Export Lines, GAC, DB Schenker, DHL Supply Chain, FIEGE Logistik Stiftung & Co. KG, Penkse Logistics, and Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd. among others.

