Industrial automation is defined as the use of control systems such as DCS, PLC, and PLM among others for controlling various industrial operations without significant human intervention and to provide automatic control function.

The industrial automation control facilitates in enhancing productivity, increases flexibility, cost of operation and improves quality thus, acting as the major drivers which help in surging the growth of industrial automation control market. However, high capital expenditure act as a restraining factor for this market. Real-time systems will give way to complex adaptive systems and multi-processing which will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Honeywell International Inc.

3. Siemens AG

4. Emerson Electric Co.

5. Bosch Rexroth AG

6. General Electric Company

7. Hitachi, Ltd.

8. Koyo Electronics Industries Co., Ltd.

9. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

10. OMRON Corporation

The “Global Industrial Automation Control Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the industrial automation control industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global industrial automation control market with detailed market segmentation by solutions, end-user and geography. The global industrial automation control market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global industrial automation control market based on solutions and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall industrial automation control market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key industrial automation control market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Koyo Electronics Industries Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., OMRON Corporation and among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Industrial Automation Control Market Landscape

4 Industrial Automation Control Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Industrial Automation Control Market Analysis- Global

6 Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Solutions

7 Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End-user

8 Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Industrial Automation Control Market, Key Company Profiles

12 Appendix

