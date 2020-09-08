NVH stands for Noise Vibration Harshness. Reduced vibration and noise is of crucial importance in several automobile components, such as engine covers, doors, panels and seats, among others. Different materials are used to control the NVH performance of a vehicle; some are used to control airborne noise, while others are used to control structure-borne noise and noise generated from interior components. These materials are first converted into products and applied throughout the vehicle. The NVH characteristic of a vehicle has been identified as a critical factor to affect the buyer’s purchasing decision. Automotive vehicle manufacturers aggressively advertise a vehicle performance in terms of speed and horsepower, however consumers demand more comfort for the driver and passengers.

This has accelerated a significant level of effort by automotive producers into the systematic reduction, containment and possible elimination of vibration and noise in the automotive environment. With rising consumer performance expectations, vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers in the industry are striving to improve the nature and architecture of components by deploying several materials to reduce noise and vibration in vehicles. For instance, fabric-like materials are primarily applied as efficient acoustic absorbers, but in terms of vibration, they are generally sandwiched in layers or framed in a rigid structure so that the assembly can resist vibrations.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13126

Automotive NVH Materials Market: Drivers and Challenges

A major factor driving the growth of the automotive NVH materials market is the increasing global automotive production. Global automotive production in 2014 improved 2.5% in comparison to 2013 and increased another 1% in 2015 to achieve 90.7 million units. Further, increasing consumer warranty claims against vehicle manufacturers for component noise vibration and harshness is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, as per FMI analysis consumer warranty claims for brake noise vibration and harshness are estimated to be over US$ 100 Mn annually for each vehicle manufacturer.

Though NVH materials are of utmost importance in reducing noise and vibrations, the use of substitute products to mitigate such effects are restraining the growth of the automotive NVH materials market. For instance, the installation of active noise control systems.

To receive Methodology request here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/13126

Automotive NVH Materials Market: Key Developments

Some of the major developments identified in the automotive NVH materials market are sound absorbers with tunable frequency response, barriers with tunable transmission loss, damping materials with extended temperature range and lightweight materials with a balance of sound absorption and transmission loss.

Automotive NVH Materials Market: Segmentation

The global automotive NVH materials market can segmented by product type, application, vehicle type and region.

Based on product type, the global automotive NVH materials market can be segmented into:

Rubber

Thermoplastic polymers

Engineering resins

Based on application, the global automotive NVH materials market can be segmented into:

Absorption

Insulator

Insulator & Absorber

Damper

Some of the materials identified as sound absorbers are recycled cotton, glass fibers, thermoplastic fibers and polyurethane. Typical vibration isolators are springs, elastomeric mounts and fluid filed mounts.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive NVH materials market can be segment into:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles SUV Coaches & Buses

Off-Road Vehicles

Among vehicle types, passenger vehicles are expected to hold the largest market share in terms of value and volume, since consumption of automotive NVH materials is correlated with the production of vehicles. However, the HCV segment is identified as the fastest growing segment in the automotive NVH materials market over the forecast period.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/13126

Automotive NVH Materials Market: Key Players

Examples of some industry participants in the global automotive NVH materials market are

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

3M

Huntsman International LLC

The Dow Chemical Company

LANXESS

Celanese Corporation

ABOUT US:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

For Further Information about Automotive Market – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp

CONTACT:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway

7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007, United States,

USA – Canada Toll Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]com

Web: http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com