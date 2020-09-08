The bladder scanner is a device used to access patients for postvoid residual volume using a liquid with radioactive material to outline the bladder. Bladder Scanner Market is treated in a radiology department. The liquid with radioactive material is moved through the tube to fill the bladder and then scanned accordingly. The market for bladder scanners is expected to grow during the forecast period due to factors such as the increasing incidence of urinary incontinence.

The market for bladder scanners is projected to grow in the forecast period due to drivers such as stress incontinence, increased urinary incontinence, lower urinary tract symptoms, growing awareness of the market and therapies . However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and the increase in the number of catheter-associated urinary tract infections are likely to restrict the market in the coming years.

Few of the main competitors currently working are –

1. C. R. Bard, Inc.

2. Verathon, Inc.

3. dBMEDx, Inc.

4. Vitacon

5. LABORIE

6. MCube Technology Co Ltd

7. Caresono Technology Co., Ltd.

8. MEDA Co., Ltd.

9. Mianyang Meike Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.

10. Signostics Ltd.

