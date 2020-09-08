Neuroprotective Products Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential with Staggering CAGR Value by 2027 | Eli Lilly, Daiichi Sankyo, Allergan, Novartis

Neuroprotective products are medications used to protect neurons in the brain from degeneration and injury. They are used to treat various complications such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and traumatic brain injuries.

The market for neuroprotective products is anticipated to grow in the forecast period due to drivers such as increasing demand for neuroprotectors, increasing people’s average life expectancy, increasing incidence of neurogenerative diseases, increasing geriatric population, increasing the need for treatment of brain injuries caused mainly by traffic accidents. However, the high cost involved in R&D, strict regulatory approvals, and the high failure rate of most potential drugs in clinical trials can hamper market growth in the forecast period.

Few of the main competitors currently working are –

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– Eli Lilly and Company

– Daiichi Sankyo Company

– Allergan plc

– Novartis AG

– AstraZeneca plc

– Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

– Astrocyte Pharmaceuticals, Inc

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

– Biogen Inc.

