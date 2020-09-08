Business events and conferences serve as important opportunities for players to engage in discussions on leading technologies, thereby encouraging trust and socialization. These events prove to be a meaningful way for them to engage with prospects, peers, and potential partners. These business events and conferences prove to be more effective low-cost marketing methods for developing contacts via face-to-face meetings at gatherings and meetings or by approaching the prospects through e-mail, phone call, and business networking and social websites, post event. Hence, rise in increase in business events and conference worldwide is likely to drive the business card software market.

ABBY, Adobe, BeLight Software Ltd, CAM Development, DRPU SOFTWARE PVT. LTD, Haystack, IntSig Information Co., Ltd. Corporation, NCH Software, PENPOWER TECHNOLOGY LTD, VISION-E

The technology sector has been witnessing a substantial rise in adoption of cloud-based software due to simple process of their deployment and significant reduction in the cost of software deployment. Owing to rising demand for cloud-based software, the majority of the business card software market players are offering cloud-based products. For instance, ABBYY offers a cloud-based business card reader solution that allows professionals to scan business cards and manage contacts. The key features of this software include multi-device compatibility, file sharing, data synchronization, image capture, data export, and location tracking abilities. Likewise, Bric is another cloud-based software designed and developed to assist large enterprises and SMEs to manage and record contacts by scanning business cards. Also, developed countries have excellent Internet infrastructure, while it is flourishing in several developing countries. This allows end users to seamlessly access the cloud-based business card software, thereby driving the business card software market. Additionally, software developers are continuously investing in developing robust and secure cloud-based software with a prime objective to protect customer data and prevent cyberattacks.

The business card software market is segmented into deployment, application, and geography. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. In 2019, the cloud segment held the largest share of the market. Based on application, the business card software market is divided into mobile, PCs, and web browser. The mobile segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. In terms of geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

